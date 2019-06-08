SEBRING — Two new private schools are preparing to open in August — a Christian school in Sebring and a teacher-assisted online school in Lake Placid.
The Lake Placid E-Learning Lab, established by three educators — Esther Gill, Stephanie Boak and Joanie Tucker — will have students in attendance from 7:45 am to 12:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, working on core classes online through the Florida Virtual School.
Students will do one hour of independent work each afternoon either in study hall or at home.
The school, at 205 N. Main Ave., Lake Placid near Schooni’s restaurant, will accept students from fourth grade through high school.
Tucker said students will work at their own pace. The motivated students can move into the next grade level as they progress in their studies.
With Gill’s previous experience as a longtime teacher at Lake Placid High School and currently an adjunct professor at South Florida State College, she will be the high school facilitator and students can take dual enrollment courses.
“We sincerely want to see these kids succeed; that is the whole reason we are doing it,” Tucker said.
They were hoping to have 20 students by August, but it appears they will reach their capacity of 32, she said.
The school will provide a safe and secure environment with WiFi high-speed internet connections for each student, according to the school’s website. Parents are expected to provide a laptop computer, with carry case, for their child that meets Florida Virtual School’s requirements.
For information about the teachers and the school, check the Lake Placid E-Learning Lab website at lakeplacide-learninglab.com or call 863-464-9502.
In Sebring, the Independent Baptist Academy plans to open in August at 5704 County Road 17 S., Sebring, which is the location of the Independent Baptist Church.
The school’s principal, Jennifer Goodwin, said they plan on having the school on the same grounds as the church and will be getting portable units for the school.
“At this moment we are going to be starting in some of the rooms of the church itself and then moving into those portables as soon as we can,” she said. “Because we are using the Abeka video program, we can utilize all grades at once and we can also offer accreditation through that program, as well. Whatever grades sign up and enroll, we are able to provide.”
The Abeka curriculum was developed by Pensacola Christian College and is an intensive phonics program with traditional math, core values of patriotism and family values.
“I feel it is a very well-rounded college preparatory curriculum,” Goodwin said.
Goodwin’s husband, Joshua, is the pastor of Independent Baptist Church.
“I have worked in a Christian school with the same curriculum and the same setup before and also I graduated from Pensacola Christian College so I am very familiar with the curriculum that they produce,” Goodwin said.
For more information, call 863-658-2335 or visit independentbaptistacademy.com.
We really need another Xtian school to brainwash kids with falsity. Just think, your tax dollars may soon be going to these hack institutions by way of vouchers. The Cult of Paulism thriving on the tax dollar. What could be wrong that?
