LAKE PLACID — On your marks, get set and go … to 117 Oak Ave. or the First Presbyterian Church of Lake Placid at 6:30 a.m. on July 27 for the Dr. Tom McDonald Caladium Festival 5K race.
The race, which will begin at 7 a.m. this year, will encompass some of the most challenging terrain and beautiful views of Highlands County.
Funds raised by the race are donated to Samaritan’s Touch Care Center, which provides free medical care to Highlands County residents without insurance and are below the poverty level.
Registration for the race is $20 per person or $30 after July 19. Registration forms can be obtained from the FPCLP office at 118 Oak Ave. or at the Greater Lake Placid Chamber of Commerce at 18 N. Oak Ave. Registration forms can also be downloaded from the chamber’s website at lpfla.com.
Dri-fit 2019 race T-shirts will be included with the first 100 registrants. More shirts will be available, but sizes may be limited. The sizes run from adult small to XXL.
Ribbons are awarded to the first-, second- and third-place male and female in each age bracket. Trophies will be awarded to males and females in Overall, Masters and Grandmasters.
The long-standing tradition is sponsored and organized by the Lake Placid Christian Ministerial Association and was the brainchild of McDonald, who had a passion for racing. When he brought the idea to First Presbyterian Senior Pastor Ray Cameron, the idea was brought before the LPMA and the idea became reality. McDonald was a member in good standing at First Presbyterian Church of Lake Placid.
For information or a registration form, call 863-465-2742 or visit fpclp.com.
