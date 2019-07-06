Sebring, FL (33870)

Today

Isolated thunderstorms this morning, then mostly cloudy during the afternoon with heavy thunderstorms becoming likely. High 89F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall possibly over one inch..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then cloudy skies after midnight. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%.