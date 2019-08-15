FORT LAUDERDALE — A Florida sheriff says a new state-of-the-art surveillance center will play a pivotal role in rapid crime response in his county, where 17 people were killed in a school shooting last year.
Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony announced the opening Tuesday of a new 2,600-square-foot (240-square-meter) strategic command and intelligence center. It’s expected to monitor live video feeds at more than 260 public schools and administrative buildings, as well as some county offices. Other facilities may be included later.
Tony says the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting demonstrated the need for real-time intelligence when crimes are happening. During the shooting, responding officers mistakenly thought they were seeing live security footage, but the video was delayed.
Officials say they have conducted 140 drills to test the surveillance system since January.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.