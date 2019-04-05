SEBRING — Gov. Ron DeSantis’ call for a review of the state’s curriculum standards has led to a suspension of new textbooks adoptions for school districts.
Highlands Assistant Superintendent of Elementary Programs Anne Lindsey said technically the district is “on hold” for any new textbook adoptions because of the governor’s request to review the curriculum standards.
On Jan. 31, DeSantis issued an executive order with a “commitment to eliminating Common Core, ensuring high-quality academic standards and raising the bar for civic literacy.”
The Florida Department of Education’s website, citing the governor’s executive order, shows the 2019-20 K-12 English language arts textbook adoption has been suspended.
This year the district was going to adopt math textbooks, but the governor’s announcement about moving away from Common Core put a hold on that because you can’t pick a textbook if you are not clear about what the standards are, Lindsay said.
So with a review and revision, which will take until January until there is anything to report, the district will stick with what it has, she said.
The district is satisfied with the textbooks it is using and how they are aligned to how the students will be held accountable through Florida Standards Assessment, which will still be in place for at least the next two years, Lindsay said.
“Until we get some direction for the Department of Education we are staying the course that we are in right now except for the fact that you can try some other things if you want to,” she said.
There is an opportunity for schools to pilot some materials or try materials that have been previously adopted, she said.
The district has some middle schools that are currently using textbooks known as “Springboard,” but the schools are looking at the “Collections” textbook series, which could have been selected when the district previously adopted its English language arts textbooks, Lindsay said.
The high schools chose “Collections” and the middle schools chose “Springboard.”
The textbooks are from different companies, but they are both aligned to the current curriculum standards, Lindsay explained. The primary difference is the support provided to the teacher – “Collections” is more specific than “Springboard” in suggested ways on how to deliver the content to the students.
“So we are just putting it on the list,” she said. “Should they [middle schools] want to consider using it, it would already be approved.”
The “Springboard” textbooks are from the College Board, the company that presents the SAT college entrance exam.
The textbooks the School Board will consider at its Tuesday meeting are from Boston-based Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, “Collections” English Language Arts, with separate books for grades six, seven and eight and Florida Explorations in Core Math Alg. I for Algebra I Honors grades nine through 12.
