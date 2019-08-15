SEBRING — A new stop sign will be installed at the intersection of Beacon Avenue and Sandlace Road (formerly Manatee Drive) beginning Aug. 19.
This traffic pattern is part of the ongoing Sebring Parkway Phase 3 construction project.
• The westbound traffic stop on Beacon Avenue at Sandlace Road will be temporary and will last until the opening of Sebring Parkway to traffic.
• The new stop sign for southbound traffic on Sandlace Road at Beacon Avenue will be permanent.
For more information about this new traffic pattern, call the Highlands County Board of County Commissioners Engineering Department at 863-402-6877.
Motorists are encouraged to use caution when traveling in this area due to ongoing construction.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.