SEBRING — The Highlands County Board of County Commission Engineering Department will be installing new stop signs on Manatee Drive in Sebring at the new Sebring Parkway crossing today before noon.
Vehicles will be required to stop in both directions approaching the Sebring Parkway crossing that is currently under construction. Motorists are advised to use caution when driving through this new intersection and obey new traffic control devices.
For more information, contact the Highlands County Engineering Department at 863-402-6877.
