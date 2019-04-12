Youth group fish fry
SEBRING — The Youth Group at St. Catherine Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus will have a Fish Fry Fundraiser from 4-7 p.m. Friday at 827 Hickory St. in Sebring. The price is $9 or $12 all-you-can-eat fried cod, coleslaw, baked beans, cookie, wine, coffee or tea. The public is invited.
Masons fish fry
AVON PARK — The Masons Lodge will host a fish fry dinner from 4-7 p.m. Friday at 939 W. Main St. in Avon Park. AYCE fish, fries, hush puppies, beans, dessert and drink. Cost is $10 each. For more information, call 863-368-0266.
VFW Taste of Italy
AVON PARK — The VFW Post 9853 will serve their Taste of Italy dinner from 4:30-6:30 p.m. or until sold out today at 75 N. Olivia Drive in Avon Park. Includes lasagna, stuffed manicotti, fried ravioli, salad, garlic bread and Italian dessert. Cost is $8. All food homemade by Wives of the USMVMC. Smoke-free dining room. Open to the public.
Pancake breakfast fundraiser
SEBRING — The Sebring Hills Association will host its regular fundraising Pancake Breakfast from 8-10 a.m. Saturday at the Sebring Hills Clubhouse, 200 Lark Ave. Cost is $6 for non members and $5 for members. Meal includes regular or blueberry pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage, juice and coffee. There will also be a book sale with over 500 books available. Bingo is closed for the season.
Fly-in/drive-in pancake breakfast
SEBRING — The Experimental Aircraft Association Chapter 1240 will host a pancake breakfast from 8-10:30 a.m. Saturday at the Aviation Development Center located at the Flight Line at Sebring Regional Airport. Proceeds support youth aviation education and STEM curriculum. For information, call John Rousch at 863-273-0522 or email johnrousch73@gmail.com.
Depot Museum open Saturday
AVON PARK — The Avon Park Depot Museum will be open for visitors from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Children’s activities for ages 6-14 will feature the topic of old fashioned toys. Activities are offered at no charge.
Hometown Tunes
SEBRING — The Champion For Children Foundation invites the public to its Hometown Tunes event at 7 p.m. Saturday at the historic Circle Theatre in downtown Sebring, 202 Circle Park Drive. This is a fundraising concert supporting the “Prof” and Paul Gustat Music Fund. Featuring live music from local artists, drinks and hors d’oeuvres. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased through Eventbrite.com or in person at the Circle Theatre. Presented by J. Biance Financial. For information, visit the Facebook page.
