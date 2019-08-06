Calling all area writers
SEBRING — A meeting is scheduled for all area Florida writers at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Cowpoke’s Watering Hole, 6813 U.S. 27 in Sebring. Join us for dinner at 6 p.m. or share your work with others at 7 p.m. All are welcome. For more information, contact Larry at 828-254-0904.
Republican Party of Highlands County to meet
SEBRING — Highlands County Republicans will hold its next monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Inn on the Lakes in Sebring. Dinner is from 5-6 p.m. The guest speaker will be Highlands County Sheriff Paul Blackman. RSVP by calling 863-402-5456.
Back-to-School ice cream social
SEBRING — Faith Lutheran Church will host a free Back-to-School Ice Cream Social from 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday at the church, 2740 Lakeview Drive in Sebring.
Pancake breakfast upcoming
SEBRING — Sebring Hills Association will put on a pancake breakfast from 8-10 a.m. Saturday at 200 Lark Ave. in Sebring. Pancakes with blueberries if desired, scrambled eggs, sausage, juice and coffee. All you can eat $6. Members $5. Breakfast is the second Saturday every month. For more information, call 863-382-1554.
AmVets Ladies Auxiliary serve spaghetti
SEBRING — The AmVet Ladies Auxiliary is having a spaghetti dinner from 4:30-6 p.m. Saturday at the AmVet Post 21, 623 U.S. 27 South. For a $6 donation, you can have spaghetti, meatballs, garlic bread, salad and dessert.
Smart driver course
SEBRING — AARP will offer its Smart Driver Program from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 12, at Emmanuel United Church of Christ, 3115 Hope St. in Sebring. Complete this class in one day (six hours). Participants may get a possible discount on their car insurance, good for three years. For more information or to register, call Alfred Nolton at 863-385-4813.
Book bag giveaway
LAKE PLACID — The Holy Trap Ministries Inc. will hold its sixth annual Book Bag Giveaway from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Lake Placid Journal Plaza, 231 N. Main Ave. Two different bags will be available (while supplies last), one for grades K-5th and 6th-12th. For more information, call 863-633-0145 or visit theholytrapministries.org.
RPAC to meet
SEBRING — The Recreation and Parks Advisory Committee (RPAC) will have its next meeting at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 15, at the Sports Complex Concession Building, second floor, 216 Sheriff’s Tower Road in Sebring. The public is invited to attend. One or more county commissioners may be present at the meeting.
Parkinson’s caregivers
SEBRING — A meeting will be held for people with Parkinson’s, caregivers, health care professionals, and anyone wanting to learn more at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 21 at Change of Pace/Sebring Christian Church, 4514 Hammock Road in Sebring. For more information, call 941-926-6413.
Italian/American social club to meet
SEBRING — The Italian/American Social Club meets the last Friday of each month. The next meeting will be at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 30 at the Hibachi Buffet, 2870 U.S. 27 North in Sebring. Fun games to follow lunch. Come meet friends and socialize. No dues are required. For more information, call 813-368-0451.
NAACP Freedom Fund banquet
SEBRING — The Highlands NAACP Branch will host its annual Freedom Fund Awards Banquet on Saturday, Aug. 31 at the Sun ‘n Lake Community Center, 3500 Edgewater Drive in Sebring. Program begins at 6:30 p.m. This year’s theme is “When We Stand Together We Win.” Tickets are $40 and includes dinner, souvenir booklet, entertainment and a dynamic speaker, Dr. Bobbie Smith Powell. Reserved tables of eight are $320. For tickets or more information, call Patricia Henderson at 863-382-6694.
