Ice cream social dance
LAKE PLACID — The Pine Ridge Promenaders will host an Ice Cream Social Dance on Thursday, Jan. 31 at the Sunshine RV Park on State Road 70 East of U.S. 27 in Lake Placid. Chuck Ryall will cue starting at 7 p.m. and Mike Doughty will call MS/PLUS from 7:30-9:30 p.m. Square dance or casual attire. Visitors are always welcome. For information, call 828-290-2147.
Church barbecue
LORIDA — The Lorida Mission Church of God of Prophecy will host a barbecue with chicken and ribs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. today, Friday and Saturday. Breakfast is also available starting at 7 a.m.
Flashback Four to perform
SEBRING — The Flashback Four will bring their world class vocals to Sebring Village from 4-7:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 4 at 4343 Schumacher Road in Sebring. Tickets are $10 per person. The Flashback Four perform songs from Motown, the Drifters and the Rat Pack. For tickets, call Glenda Gray at 863-471-0760 or Walt D’Aleessandris at 863-273-0875.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.