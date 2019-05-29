Mental health seminar

SEBRING — Indivisible Highlands County FL will host “Mental Health: The Impact of Perpetual Trauma” at 5:30 p.m. today at Emmanuel United Church of Christ, 3115 Hope St., in Sebring. Featured speaker will be Aisha Alayande, executive director for Drug Free Highlands. For more information, call 863-272-1200.

Smart Driver course offered

SEBRING — AARP will offer its Smart Driver Program from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday, June 3 at Emmanuel United Church of Christ, 3115 Hope St., in Sebring. Complete the course in one day (six hours). The course does not provide a driving or written test. Participants may receive a possible discount on their car insurance, good for three years. To register, call Alfred Nolton at 863-385-4813 or 305-318-3379.

Writers to meet

SEBRING — There will be a meeting of all area Florida writers at Cowpoke’s Watering Hole Restaurant at 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 5, at 6813 U.S. 27, in Sebring. Dinner is at 6 p.m. The speaker will highlight “Guiding You Through the Publishing Maze.” All are welcome. For information, call 863-655-0609.

Ladies of a Loss monthly meeting

SEBRING — Ladies of a Loss will meet at Spring Lake Presbyterian Church at 11:30 a.m. on the fourth Thursday of each month for a meeting then go out to lunch. No cost to join. Events and activities will be planned for the month. For more information, contact Donna Williams at 317-402-0914.

