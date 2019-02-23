Festival in Lorida
LORIDA — The Palms Estates of Highlands County will host a Festival 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. today on Palm Estates Road in Lorida. Breakfast and lunch will be available as well as a car wash from 8-10 a.m. There will also be a bake sale, yard sale and craft sale. For information, call 863-655-1909.
Annual yard sale
SEBRING — The Town & Country Mobile Home Park Homeowners Association welcomes everyone to their Annual Yard Sale from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at 8350 Cooper Road. There will be 21 vendors selling books, puzzles, baked goods and lunch items. No early sales. Golf carts available.
Church garage sale
SEBRING — Sebring Christian Church will have their Garage Sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. today at 4514 Hammock Road in Sebring. All proceeds go to Change of Pace Inc.
Spring Plant Sale
SEBRING — The Highlands County Master Gardeners are having a Spring Plant Sale Clearance. The sale will take place one day from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. today at the Bert J. Harris Agricultural Civic Center at 4905 George Blvd., Sebring. It will take place on the west end of the building parking area. Plants will include many flowering plants that attract butterflies and other pollinators to your yard. Some edible perennials such as Ginger, Turmeric and Figs as well as a variety of other plants.
Teen driver safety
SEBRING — Tire Rack Street Survival Teen Driving School will take place from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. today at the Sebring International Raceway, 113 Midway Drive. Hosted by Suncoast Region PCA. Program open to licensed drivers ages 16-21 and costs $95. For more information, visit streetsurvival.org.
Democratic Women to meet
SEBRING — The Democratic Women’s Club of Highlands County will have its next meeting at 10 a.m. with a meet and greet at 9:30 a.m. today at DEC Headquarters, 4216 Sebring parkway. Guest speaker will be Kimberly Martin from Peace River. For information, call Susie Johnson, president at 863-385-0008.
Annual barbecue
SEBRING — The West Sebring Volunteer Fire Department will have its 44th annual Barbecue from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. today at Station 9, 2300 Longview Court off Sebring Parkway. Dinners are $10 each and include half a chicken, beans, coleslaw, roll and beverage. Delivery service is available for 25 or more. For information, call 863-386-6052.
Landstuhl Hospital annual benefit
SEBRING — The Sons of AMVETS Post 21 will hold its annual Benefit for Landstuhl Hospital Care Project from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. today at the Amvets Post 21, 623 U.S. 27 South in Sebring. Open to the public. Lora Patton will entertain from 1-4 p.m. Food will be available, 50/50 raffles and fun for all. All profits go to LHCP to buy supplies for our troops that get sick, injured or wounded overseas and those transitioning into combat areas and back home. For more information, visit landstuhlcareproject.org.
Bluegrass bash ahead
ARCADIA — The Stillhouse Shakers, Sandy Back Porch Band and the Heartland Jam Band are the featured performers at the next Heartland Bluegrass Bash scheduled for 1 p.m. today at Craig’s RV Resort, an RV camping facility located seven miles north of Arcadia on US Hwy 17. Admission is $7 per person. For more information, call 941-467-2051.
Sock Hop
AVON PARK — The Moose Lodge 2494 will host a Sock Hop starting at 2 p.m. today at the Lodge, 1318 W. Bell St. There will be a silent auction, 1950s and 1960s costume contest and Lora Patton with karaoke at 5 p.m. For information, call the Lodge at 863-452-0579.
Swartz Creek reunion
SEBRING — The annual Swartz Creek in Florida reunion will be held from 2-5 p.m. today at Homer’s Restaurant, 1000 Sebring Square. Anyone who lived, went to school or worked in Swartz Creek and their friends are invited. RSVP to Joe Wineland at 989-424-1200.
Jazz ensemble returns to Tanglewood
SEBRING — The Broadway Lights Theatre Company presents the return of the Daryl Patrick Jazz Ensemble today at Tanglewood Community Clubhouse. Doors open at 6:15 p.m. and performance starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $5 at the door. Your own drinks and snacks are welcome.
Saturday night dance
SEBRING — Buttonwood Bay will have a Saturday Night Dance at 7 p.m. today at the Rec Hall of Buttonwood Bay. Tickets are $7 at the door. Dance takes place every week to last week in March. Music by The Sugarbear Band. For information, call Pam at 863-259-8684 most days between 1-5 p.m.
Softball car wash
SEBRING — The Lady Liberties Girls Travel Softball Team will have a car wash fundraiser from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at Floors & Blinds, 3033 U.S. 27 (next to Sebring Murphy’s). Car wash is by donation only.
Black History Month celebration
SEBRING — Indivisible HCFL invites you to their Celebration of Black History Month at 11 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 25, at Homer’s Restaurant, 1000 Sebring Square. Keynote speaker will be Allen L. Ellison, former Democratic nominee for US Congress, FL 17th District. Please RSVP to ContactUs@IndivisibleHCFL.com or call 863-272-1200.
Square dance club to meet
SEBRING — The Harmony Hoedowners Western/Modern Square Dance Club dances every Monday night from 7-9 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church in Avon Park, 200 S. Lake Ave. All square dancers are invited, regardless of skill level. For information, visit samdunn.net/harmony-hoedowners.
Ladies of a Loss special meeting
SEBRING — The Ladies of a Loss will have two meetings on the last Tuesday of the month, first at noon at Grace Bible Church for a potluck, 4453 Thunderbird Road. Second meeting will be the same day at 5:30 p.m. at Cowboys Watering Hole on US Hwy 27 in Sebring. For information, contact Donna Williams at 317-402-0914.
Ladies of a Loss monthly meeting
SEBRING — Ladies of a Loss will meet at Spring Lake Presbyterian Church at 11:30 a.m. on the fourth Thursday of each month for a meeting then go out to lunch. No cost to join. Events and activities will be planned for the month. For information, contact Donna Williams at 317-402-0914.
