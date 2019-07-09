DAV has new meeting location
SEBRING — The Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Ridge Chapter 49 meets the third Thursday every month at 6 p.m. at 33565 Grand Prix Drive (behind Walmart) in Sebring. For information, call 609-510-1241.
Highlands Republican Women to meet
SEBRING — The Highlands Republican Women’s Network will hold its July meeting at noon Wednesday at Inn on the Lakes, 3101 Golfview Road. The meeting was rescheduled to this date due to the Fourth of July holiday. Guest speaker will be Lake Placid Police Chief James Fansler. This is Part 3 of the “Summer of Self-Defense” program. RSVP by calling Penny Rae at 863-633-0375.
Highlands County Republicans to meet
SEBRING — The Republican Party of Highlands County will hold its monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Inn on the Lakes, 3101 Golfview Road, in Sebring. Guest speaker will be Senator Ben Albritton with an update on the 2019 Legislative session. Dinner is optional and available in the conference room from 5-6 p.m. RSVP by calling 863-402-5456.
Heels that Heal
SEBRING — Heels that Heal is an evening of friendship and philanthropy and has been described by Ridge Area Arc CEO, Kathleen Border, as a “girls’ night out on steroids.” This new women’s empowerment fundraiser featuring dynamic local speakers is set for Friday at Inn on the Lakes in Sebring. Tickets are $65 each and include hors d’oeuvres, wine, door prizes and a few more surprises.
All proceeds benefit the individuals who Ridge Area Arc serves every day through programs including Adult Day Training; Group Homes; Supported Living Coaches and Supported Employment. Call 863-452-1295 Ext. 106 to purchase tickets.
Pancake breakfast
SEBRING — Sebring Hills Association will put on a pancake breakfast from 8-10 a.m. Saturday, at 200 Lark Ave. in Sebring. Cook is Bob Robinson. Pancakes, scrambled eggs with cheese, sausage and coffee. All you can eat $6. Members $5. Breakfast is the second Saturday every month. For information, call 863-382-1554.
‘Stop the Violence’ outreach and concert
SEBRING — The Holy Trap Ministries Inc. is preparing for its sixth annual “Stop the Violence” community outreach and concert. This year’s theme is “Open Your Mouth and Declare the Word of God” (Psalms 51:15) and will be held on Saturday at The Bert J Harris Jr. Agricultural Center, 4509 George Blvd., in Sebring.
The Community Outreach will be 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and the “Open Your Mouth and Declare the Word of God” free concert will be 5-9 p.m.
The ministry is seeking help; whether it is performing, volunteering or sponsoring the event. At the Outreach portion of the event they will be providing free clothing, food, books, brochures and hygiene items.
For information or to help out, call The Holy Trap Ministries Inc. at 863-633-0145 or email theholytrap@gmail.com.
Bark Park open house
SEBRING — PAWSitively Spring Lake Dog Club has been busy gearing up for this big event. An open house will be held at the Bark Park at 11 a.m. Saturday. This is a free family event for the community and dogs. But don’t worry if you do not have a dog. Visit on Facebook at PAWSitively Spring Lake Dog Club to learn more or call 863-381-8052.
Poker tournament
SEBRING — New Concepts by Visions, Inc. will be hosting a Poker Tournament from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, 4141 U.S. 27 North in Sebring, across from the Blue Lagoon. Advanced entry fee $60 and $75 at the door. Grand prize is $1,000. Proceeds go to the programs at New Concepts serving individuals with special needs. For information, call Barbara Cook at 863-243-9524.
Caladium Festival competition
LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Garden Club invites the public to participate in a caladium arrangement competition at the Caladium Festival, July 26-28. Entries must be made with no less than 80% caladiums in the design. Caladiums are available for design from Bates Sons & Daughters. Prizes, ribbons and people’s choice awards will be given in several categories.
Arrangements must be delivered to the Mid-Florida Credit Union Community Room from 2:30-4 p.m., Thursday, July 25; only one entry per person.
Pre-register by Friday, July 19.
Children, ages 6-12, are encouraged to enter a design of their own to be created the day before the event (July 25) at the free workshop from noon to 2 p.m. at the Mid-Florida Credit Union Community Room. Only children participating in the workshop are eligible to enter. Caladiums will be provided, but the container and other materials must be provided by the participant.
To register or for information, contact: Julie Gardner at 702-994-9739 or desertdays@yahoo.com; Paula Fabik at 863-835-2419 or yorkima@comcast.net; Sherry Bowie at 770-605-0277 or sherbow1@comcast.net.
