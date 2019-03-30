Blue Jean Ball
SEBRING — Highlands County Junior Livestock presents the first ever Blue Jean Ball taking place 6 p.m. to midnight today at the Alan Jay Arena, 781 Magnolia Ave., in Sebring. Dance the night away with a live band, appetizers, a steak dinner and bar, live auction and 50/50 drawing. Open to adults 18 and up. Tickets are $75 per person and available at Glisson’s Animal Supply, 4525 U.S. 27 South in Sebring. Proceeds benefit scholarship program and junior livestock program. For information, email highlandsjuniorlivestock@gmail.com.
Saturday night dance
SEBRING — Paisley Craze will perform at the last Saturday Night Dance of the season at 7 p.m. today at Buttonwood Bay Rec Hall. Tickets are $10 at the door. For more information, call Pam between 1-5 p.m. at 863-259-8684.
American Legion Luau
LAKE PLACID — The American Legion Post 25 Auxiliary will host a luau today at the Legion, 1490 U.S. 27 North in Lake Placid. Luau is $12 with ham dinner at 5:30 p.m. and entertainment 6-9 p.m. There will be door prizes, raffle gifts and a men’s hula contest. Event is open to the public. For more information, call Auxiliary President Bobbi at 863-414-0963.
Mardis Gras Shootout
LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Elks annual Mardi Gras Celebration and Shootout takes place today at the Elks Lodge. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Dinner will be a Cajun Low-boil with crawfish, shrimp and andouille sausage; dirty rice and gumbo, potatoes and corn. Music will be provided by the VooDoo Kings. This event is open to the public and reserved seating is available. Tickets for the dinner are $20 per person and available at the lodge by calling 863-465-2661.
Throughout the evening will be the “Mad Mardi Gras Shootout” where audience members shoot at a spinning target with a BB-gun to determine the winning ticket numbers. Five cash prizes will be awarded. Tickets are $25 each and only 300 tickets will be sold. See any lodge officer for tickets.
Spring choral concert at SFSC
AVON PARK — The Highlands Community Chorus’ Spring Concert will take place at 4 p.m. Sunday at the Alan Jay Wildstein Center for the Performing Arts at South Florida State College. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at the box office Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. or at the door. For more information, contact HCC President LaWanna Howell at 229-251-0180.
Highlands Park Spring dinner
LAKE PLACID — The annual Highlands Park Estates Spring Dinner will be held at 1:30 p.m. Sunday at the Highlands Park Estates Firehouse, 137 Columbus, one block north of County Road 621. Ham and drinks will be provided by the Homeowners Association and those attending are asked to bring a dish to pass and their own service. Reservations are preferred to help with planning and seating. If the calling committee is unable to reach you and you want to come please call Helen or Marie. Guests may attend for a charge of $5. For information, call Helen at 269-932-8934.
‘Acrylics Made Easy’ class
AVON PARK — Artist Bob Fishel will lead a two-day course in acrylic painting from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, April 1 and Monday, April 8, at the Highlands Shrine Club, 2604 State Road 17 South in Avon Park. Students will complete a 12-by-24 painting. Cost of the two sessions is $50 and students must bring their own canvas. For information or to register, call 863-452-1833 or email bobfishelart@gmail.com.
Audubon Society field trip
SEBRING — The Highlands County Audubon Society will conduct a free field trip to Fort Desoto Park (St. Petersburg) at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 2. Sponsors are sought to support the annual “Bird-A-Thon” fundraiser. Funds support public outreach and education, high school senior scholarships and teacher environmental education camps. Attendees will carpool to the event. Field trips are open to the public. For more information or to participate, call 863-599-0124.
Sew, share and carry on
SEBRING — Join the Humane Society of Highlands County from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Wednesday and Thursday, 7421 Haywood Taylor Blvd. in Sebring. Help make fun stuff for the animals to benefit Humane Society including doggie bags, kennel blankets and more. For more information, call 863-655-1522.
Highlands PEO to meet
SEBRING — The Highlands P.E.O. Group will have its next meeting and meet for lunch at noon Thursday, April 4, at Chicane’s Restaurant, 3101 Golfview Road, in the Brickroom. All P.E.O. members are invited. For more information, call 863-402-4655.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.