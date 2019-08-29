Inaugural Heartland Film Fest
SEBRING — The Florida Heartland Filmmakers present the inaugural Florida Heartland Film Fest from 6-10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21 at the Champion For Children Circle Theatre, 202 Circle Park Drive in Sebring. Watch a host of exciting short films from multiple genres, from Indie filmmakers from all over Florida including right here in Highlands County. All proceeds go to Champion For Children. A minimum $5 donation is requested. Tickets and information are available at HeartlandFilmFest.eventbrite.com or send an email to HeartlandFilmmakers@gmail.com. An after party will be at Mon Cirque Wine Bar.
Law enforcement memorial ceremony
LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Garden Club will hold a ceremony at 11 a.m. Sept. 25 to honor Deputy Sheriff William J. Gentry, Jr. with a plaque in honor of his many years of service in law enforcement. The plaque will be placed on Main Avenue at the law enforcement and flag memorial by the Garden Club members.
The 5K and Paws 4K Run/Walk
SEBRING — The 5K and Paws 4K Run/Walk in Memory of Jimmy Polatty will take place Oct.r 5 at Highlands Hammock State Park. The 5K begins at 7:45 a.m. and the 4K at 8:15 a.m. All funds benefit the Champion For Children Foundation. The race is $10 for students and $15 for adults. Application can be found or dropped off at the Sebring High School website, the Champion For Children office at 419 E. Center Ave. or the Circle Theatre. For sponsorships or questions, contact Jim Polatty at 863-273-8443 or polatty@earthlink.net; Colleen Polatty at polattyc@highlands.k12.fl.us; or the Champion For Children office at katipppin@gmail.com.
