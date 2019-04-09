Sew, share and carry on
SEBRING — Join the Humane Society of Highlands County from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Wednesday and Thursday, 7421 Haywood Taylor Blvd., in Sebring. Help make fun stuff for the animals to benefit Humane Society including doggie bags, kennel blankets and more. For information, call 863-655-1522.
Gem and Mineral Club
SEBRING — The Highlands Gem and Mineral Club will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the rear fellowship hall of the Church of Christ, 3800 Sebring Parkway. There are no membership fees or dues and the public is invited. Carl Grace will use his microscope for “Spotting Real and Counterfeit Jewelry.” April birthstone is diamond. For information, call 863-453-7054.
Youth group fish fry
SEBRING — The Youth Group at St. Catherine Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus will have a Fish Fry Fundraiser from 4-7 p.m. Friday at 827 Hickory St. in Sebring. The price is $9 or $12 all-you-can-eat fried cod, coleslaw, baked beans, cookie, wine, coffee or tea. The public is invited.
Masons fish fry
AVON PARK — The Masons Lodge will host a fish fry dinner from 4-7 p.m. Friday at 939 W. Main St. in Avon Park. AYCE fish, fries, hush puppies, beans, dessert and drink. Cost is $10 each. For more information, call 863-368-0266.
