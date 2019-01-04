Buttonwood Squares begins new season
SEBRING — The Buttonwood Squares will open its new season with a Welcome Back Dance at 7 p.m. today in the Rec. Hall at Buttonwood Bay RV Resort, 10001 U.S. 27 in Sebring. Saturday will feature the “Good Stuff” band at 7 p.m. Chuck Ryall will cue dances at 7 p.m. and Nelson Wakeman will call MS/MS+ from 7:30-9:30 p.m. both nights. Public welcome, square dance attire optional. For information, call Dick Avery at 585-576-3534.
Speer Family in concert
AVON PARK — Gospel Recording Artists, the New Speer Family will be in concert at 7 p.m. today at the Avon Park Holiness Camp, 1001 W. Lake Isis Ave. in Avon Park.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.