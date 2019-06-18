Caladium Festival competition
LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Garden Club is extending an open invitation to the public to participate in a caladium arrangement competition at the Caladium Festival, to be held July 26-28.
Entries must be made with no less than 80% caladiums in the design. Caladiums are available for design from Bates Sons & Daughters. Prizes, ribbons and people’s choice awards will be given in several categories.
Children, ages 6-12, are encouraged to enter a design of their own to be created the day before the event (July 25) at the free workshop from noon to 2 p.m. at the Mid-Florida Credit Union Community Room. Only children participating in the workshop are eligible to enter. Caladiums will be provided, but the container and other materials must be provided by the participant.
Arrangements must be delivered to the Mid-Florida Credit Union Community Room from 2:30-4 p.m. on Thursday, July 25. Only one entry per person.
Pre-registration must be complete by July 19. To register or for information, contact one of the following: Julie Gardner at 702-994-9739 or desertdays@yahoo.com; Paula Fabik at 863-835-2419 or yorkima@comcast.net; Sherry Bowie at 770-605-0277 or sherbow1@comcast.net.
Donations needed
AVON PARK — Hilton Ministries Inc. is a 501c3 that works with the rehabilitation of inmates. The organization is asking for donations of appliances, boats, cars or other appliances, working or non-working. The items will be fixed and repainted. The sale of these items will go toward getting inmates back into society. The Ministry can be found at 1925 State Road 64 West in Avon Park. Call 863-453-6439 or email hmlc68@gmail.com.
Ombudsman volunteers needed
SEBRING — Florida’s Long-Term Care Ombudsman Program has advocate positions available in the Highlands, Hardee and Polk areas. Volunteers visit with residents of nursing homes, assisted living facilities and adult-family care homes to ensure they are treated with dignity and respect. Training and certification are provided and volunteers participate in council meetings, administrative assessments and complaint resolution in facilities.
Candidates need to enjoy working with seniors and those with disabilities; plan to volunteer 20 hours a month; pass a background check (paid for by the program); complete certification training; communicate well and attend a monthly meeting.
If you would like to become an ombudsman and make a difference in your community, visit ombudsman.myflorida.com, search for us on Facebook or call 1-888-831-0404.
