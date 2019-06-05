MoTA artist reception
SEBRING — The Highlands Museum of The Arts (MoTA) is showcasing beautiful artwork done by pastel artist Sharyn Lightfoot. Lightfoot is from Barberville and has earned five best in show awards. Light refreshments and an Artist Reception will be 6-8 p.m. Friday at the museum, 351 W. Center Ave. in Sebring. All artwork is framed airtight with glass and most of the work is for sale. For more information, visit HighlandsMoTA.org or call 863-385-5312.
Sew, share and carry on
SEBRING — Join the Humane Society of Highlands County from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Wednesday and Thursday, 7421 Haywood Taylor Blvd. in Sebring. Help make fun stuff for the animals to benefit Humane Society including doggie bags, kennel blankets and more. For information, call 863-655-1522.
Writers to meet
SEBRING — There will be a meeting of all area Florida writers at Cowpoke’s Watering Hole Restaurant at 7 p.m. today at 6813 U.S. 27 in Sebring. Dinner is at 6 p.m. Dale will speak on “Guiding You Through the Publishing Maze.” All are welcome. For information, call Ruth at 863-655-0609.
Republican Women to meet
SEBRING — The Highlands Republican Women’s Network will meet at noon on Wednesday, June 5, at Inn on the Lakes, 3101 Golfview Road in Sebring. Part 2 of the “Summer of Self-Defense” program will be held. Speaker will be Crystal Moore of Spray and Pray Guns and Ammo. Part 3 will be Wednesday, July 10 with Lake Placid Chief of Police James Fansler. Please RSVP by calling Penny Rae at 863-633-0375.
‘We the People’ class
SEBRING — The Highlands Tea Party will have its next “We the People” class at 6 p.m. Thursday at Homer’s Restaurant, 1000 Sebring Parkway.
Pancake breakfast
SEBRING — The Sebring Hills Association will host an all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast from 8-10 a.m. Saturday at the Sebring Hills Clubhouse, 200 Lark Ave. Breakfast includes pancakes (with blueberries if you like), sausage, scrambled eggs with cheese, juice and coffee for $5 for members or $6 for guests.
Dinner and fashion show
SEBRING — Beautique will hold its third annual Fashion Show and Empowerment Dinner at 4 p.m. Saturday at the Sun ’n Lakes Community Center, 3500 Edgewater Drive. There will be dinner, prizes and loads of fun. Fashion show is only $25 per person, general admission is $35 and VIP is $50. Both include dinner. A portion of the proceeds will go to support the National Brain Tumor Society. Contact Celia or Niki at 863-385-2442.
Extras needed!
SEBRING — The science fiction action drama “Thalon” is being filmed right here in Highlands County! Shooting will take place in Sebring, Florida on Monday, June 24 at Dimitri’s Bar and Grill. Anyone interested must be available from 5 a.m. to noon. June 24.
The setting is a seedy off-world bar. We need extra talent that is dressed to go clubbing and others that are dressed down. The short film is IMDB credit provided, and participants will get an autographed cast poster.
Anyone interested needs to send headshot, phone number and email to thalonmovie@gmail.com. Visit emeralddragunstudios.com for more details. Deadline is Saturday, June 15.
