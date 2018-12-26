VFW Salisbury steak dinner
AVON PARK — The VFW Auxiliary will serve a Salisbury steak dinner from 4:30-6:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 28 at VFW Post 9853, 75 N. Olivia Drive in Avon Park. Includes mashed potatoes, vegetable and a salad. Cost is $8. Carryout available until sold out. Smoke-free dining room. Open to the public. Dinner to benefit child welfare and nurses training.
Country western line dance
SEBRING — Buttonwood Bay will have their New Year’s Eve dance, a Country Western Line Dance, from 6:30-8:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 28 at Buttonwood Bay. All residents $1, nonresidents $2. Bring a snack to share. Bring your own drinks.
New Year’s Eve party
SEBRING — Sebring Village will host their New Year’s Eve Party 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 29, 4300 Schumacher Road. Light lunch provided. BYOB and snacks. $15 for members, $17 for non-members. Music by Gulf Drive. For tickets, call Glenda Gray at 863-471-0760 or Walt D’Alessandris at 863-273-0875.
Elks New Year’s Eve party
SEBRING — The Sebring Elks 1529 will have a New Year’s Eve Party Monday, Dec. 31, at the Elks Lodge in Sebring. Cost is $20 per person. Ray Johnson will do a “Tribute to the King.” There will be Hors d’oeuvres, hats, noisemakers and a champagne toast at midnight. For information, call 863-471-3557 or 863-385-8647.
Ring in 2019 with the Moose
AVON PARK — The Highlands County Moose Lodge will have its New Year’s Eve Party on Monday, Dec. 31 at the Moose Lodge, 1318 W. Bell Street in Avon Park. Corey Greenway and Roger Brutus will entertain from 8 p.m. until midnight, drink specials all night, dinner served at 5 p.m. and there will be a midnight champagne toast. Tickets $28 in advance, $30 at door.
New Year’s Eve Ball
SEBRING — Buttonwood Bay will be holding a New Year’s Eve Ball starring Jay Smith on Monday, Dec. 31, starting at 8:30 p.m. and running until to 12:30 a.m. Tickets and seating by advance reservation only for $20 each. Seating is limited.
Sparkling wine and juice for toasting and light luncheon included. BYOB and snacks. For tickets or information, call Pam at 863-259-8684 most days between 1-5 p.m.
There is a dance every Saturday night at 7 p.m. from December to March. Tickets $7 at the door.
Scribblers & Scribes to meet
SEBRING — The Florida Writers Association Scribblers & Scribes will meet at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 2, at Cowpoke’s Watering Hole Restaurant in Sebring. Come at 5 p.m. for dinner. Barbara Beswick and John Arnold will present a self-editing program with questions and answers. FWA membership not required. For information, call Beswick at 863-402-9181.
Buttonwood Squares begins new season
SEBRING — The Buttonwood Squares will open its new season with a Welcome Back Dance at 7 p.m. on Jan. 4, 2019, in the Rec. Hall at Buttonwood Bay RV Resort, 10001 U.S. 27 in Sebring. Chuck Ryall will cue dances at 7 p.m. Nelson Wakeman will call MS/MS+ from 7:30-9:30 p.m. Public welcome, square dance attire optional. For information, call Dick Avery at 585-576-3534.
Recovery seminar and support group
LAKE PLACID — GriefShare, recovery seminar and support group meets on Tuesdays, from 1:30-3 p.m. beginning Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019 at First Presbyterian Church, Small Hall, 118 N. Oak Ave. in Lake Placid.
GriefShare, a biblical 13-week seminar, features nationally recognized experts on grief and recovery topics. For information and to register, call 863-465-2742, or visit griefshare.org.
