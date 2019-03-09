Pancake breakfast
SEBRING — Sebring Hills Association will put on a pancake breakfast from 8-10 a.m. today at 200 Lark Ave. in Sebring. Pancakes, eggs, sausage, juice and coffee. All you can eat $6. Members $5. Breakfast is the second Saturday every month. For information, call 863-382-1554.
Denim and Diamonds
AVON PARK — The 21st annual Denim & Diamonds Auction and Dinner will take place at 6 p.m. today at Coulter Ranch, 1875 Dressel Road in Avon Park. The evening includes a steak dinner, dancing, live band, silent auction, 50/50 and more. Proceeds benefit Heartland Horses Equine Activities & Learning, Inc. For more details, visit the Facebook page or call 863-452-0006.
Elegant Junque Sale
AVON PARK — The Highlands Ridge Golf Community will have its Elegant Junque Sale from 8 a.m. to noon today at 3003 E. Fairway Vista Drive in Avon Park. A concession stand will be available for beverages and food purchases. Follow the signs from State Road 17 and Powerline Road.
Quilt show
SEBRING — The Sebring Recreation Center will host a Quilt Show from 9 a.m. to noon today at 4343 Schumacher Road. Admission is free but a donation of a non-perishable food item for the food bank would be welcome. For more information, call Carol DeAarmitt at 863-385-1517.
Fly-in/drive-in pancake breakfast
SEBRING — The Experimental Aircraft Association Chapter 1240 will host a pancake breakfast 8-10:30 a.m. today at the EAA 1240 Aviation Development center at the flight line at Sebring Regional Airport. Meal includes sausage, bacon, pancakes, hash browns and scrambled eggs. Proceeds support youth aviation education activities and STEM curriculum. For information, contact John Rousch, EAA 1240 young eagles coordinator at 863-273-0522 or johnrousch73@gmail.com.
