Sew, share and carry on
SEBRING — Join the Humane Society of Highlands County from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Wednesday and Thursday, 7421 Haywood Taylor Blvd. in Sebring. Help make fun stuff for the animals to benefit Humane Society including doggie bags, kennel blankets and more. For information, call 863-655-1522.
Peanut Butter and Jelly dance
LAKE PLACID — The Pine Ridge Promenaders will have a Peanut Butter and Jelly Dance on Thursday at the Sunshine RV Park on State Road 70 east of U.S. 27 in Lake Placid. Chuck Ryall will cue rounds at 7 p.m. and Mike Doughty will call MS/PLUS from 7:30-9:30 p.m. Square dance or casual attire is accepted. Visitors are always welcome. For information, call 828-290-2147.
Cookie Night dance
SEBRING — The Buttonwood Squares will host a Cookie Night Dance on Friday in the Rec Hall of Buttonwood Bay, 10001 U.S. 27 South. Chuck Ryall will cue round dances from 7-7:30 p.m. Dave Muller will call squares from 7:30-9:30 p.m. All dancers are welcome and square dance attire is optional. For information, contact Dick Avery at rdavery@juno.com.
Humane Society annual auction
SEBRING — The Humane Society of Highlands County will hold its annual auction Saturday at the Humane Society. Tickets $30 includes food, beer, wine and 20 bidding chips. There will be a silent auction, live auction and chip auction. For information, call Judy at 863-214-6508 or Kellee at 863-243-3649.
China Painters show scheduled
LAKE PLACID — The local chapter of the Florida World Organization of China Painters will have its annual show, “Our Favorite Things,” from noon-3 p.m. Saturday at the Caladium Co-Op, 132 E. Interlake Blvd., in Lake Placid. There will be hand-painted items for sale, door prizes, drawings and snacks. Live demonstrations will also be available. All proceeds go to the youth scholarship fund. The event is open to the public and is free admission for everyone. For information, contact Willie Fox at 863-465-0854.
Annual plant sale
LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Garden Club will have its annual Plant Sale from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday at the Lake Placid Journal Plaza, 231 N. Main St., in Lake Placid. Profits benefit the Avon Park Correctional Institution’s “Therapy Through Plants” program, the only program of its kind still in existence.
Western dinner night
AVON PARK — The Ladies Auxiliary of American Legion Post 69 will hold a Western Dinner from 5-8 p.m. Saturday at Post 69, 1301 W. Bell St. in Avon Park. Cost is $8 and includes pulled pork, beans, coleslaw, Texas toast and dessert. Karaoke with Jodie. The public is welcome. For information, call 863-453-4553.
Good Stuff to play dance night
SEBRING — Buttonwood Bay Saturday Night Dances continue with the family band, Good Stuff, to provide dance music at 7 p.m. on Saturday at the Buttonwood Bay Rec Hall. Tickets are $7 at the door. For information, call Pam from 1-5 p.m. at 863-259-8684.
Amish-style lunch set
SEBRING — The Sebring Order of the Eastern Star 126 will host an Amish-style chicken and noodles lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday, March 3, at the Masonic Lodge at Sebring Parkway and Home Ave. Meal is $10 and includes chicken and noodles served over mashed potatoes with your choice of two sides, dessert and a beverage. Take out is available and the public is invited.
