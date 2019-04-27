Archery benefit
LAKE PLACID — Highlands County Shooting Sports 4H Club will host a benefit shoot at 9 a.m. today at Highlands Bowhunters, 7391 Haywood Taylor Blvd. in Sebring. Entry is $20 per archer. Registration will open at 8 a.m. Proceeds will benefit the Dixon family. For information, contact Melissa Stockenberg at dixiejak@gmail.com or 863-441-1228.
Democratic Women to meet
SEBRING — The Highlands County Democratic Women’s Club will meet today at Democratic Party Headquarters, 4216 Sebring Parkway (next to Ruby Tuesday’s). Meet and greet begins at 9:30 a.m. followed by meeting at 10 a.m. DWC of Florida President Patty Farley will speak. For more information, call Susie Johnson at 863-385-0008.
Old fashioned tea party
SEBRING — The Greater Mt. Zion AME Church of Sebring invites the public to its third annual Old Fashioned Tea Party at 3 p.m. today at EUCC Fellowship Hall, 3115 Hope St. Adults are a $25 donation and children under 12 are a $15 donation. For information or tickets, call Winnie at 863-402-8232 or Pat at 863-382-6694.
Stamp Out Hunger food drive
HIGHLANDS COUNTY — The National Association of Letter Carriers and your local Post Office will begin taking donations for the 27th annual Letter Carriers Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive on Saturday, May 11. For more information, visit stampouthungerfooddrive.us or see your local post office for details.
