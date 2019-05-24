Democratic Women to meet
SEBRING — The Highlands County Democratic Women’s Club will have their next meeting on Saturday at Democratic Party Headquarters, 4216 Sebring Parkway (next to Ruby Tuesday’s). Meet and greet begins at 9:30 a.m. and meeting at 10 a.m. Guest will be Susan Smith, founder and immediate past Chair of the Florida Democratic Party’s Progressive Caucus. For more information, call DWC President Susie Johnson at 863-385-0008.
Memorial Day at the Legion
LAKE PLACID — The American Legion Post 25 will host a Memorial Day celebration at 4 p.m. Sunday at the Legion, 1490 U.S. 27 North, in Lake Placid. Afterwards will be a barbecue that includes hamburgers, hot dogs and pulled barbecue chicken. For information, call the Post at 863-531-3567.
Memorial Day at the Elks
LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Elks Lodge 2661 invite the public to their Memorial Day celebration on Monday, May 27, at the Lodge, 200 County Road 621 in Lake Placid (behind the CVS). Service begins at 11 a.m. with hamburgers to follow. Food is free for veterans.
{h3 dir=”ltr”}American Legion Memorial Day event{/h3}
{p dir=”ltr”}AVON PARK — The American Legion Post 69 will celebrate Memorial Day with an “unforgettable event” at 1 p.m. on Monday, May 27, at the Post, 1301 W. Bell St. The celebration will feature the brave military and civilians including the amazing animals that gave the ultimate sacrifice from past conflicts. Lunch will follow. For more information, contact Larry Roberts at 850-718-7773.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.