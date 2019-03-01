Ham and bean supper
SEBRING — First Christian Church Disciples of Christ will have a ham and bean supper from 4:30-6 p.m. today at the church, 510 Poinsettia St. Meal is $8 and includes all-you-can-eat soup, coleslaw, cornbread and choice of homemade desserts. Walk-ins welcome.
Genealogy seminar on tap
SEBRING — The Highlands County Genealogical Society will sponsor a seminar featuring Ann Mohr Osisek from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Sebring Hills Clubhouse, 200 Lark Ave. For more information, call Mary at 863-452-5939 or email mcr534@hotmail.com.
All-you-can-eat breakfast
AVON PARK — The Highlands County Moose Lodge 2494 will host an all-you-can-eat breakfast from 8-11 a.m. Sunday, March 3, at 1318 W. Bell St. Breakfast is $6 and includes scrambled eggs, sausage, bacon, hash browns, pancakes, coffee and juice. The public is invited and all proceeds go to the Moose Legion Fund.
Special Irish dinner
SEBRING — The Sebring Hills Clubhouse will host a special Irish dinner at 5:30 p.m. Monday, March 4, at 200 Lark Ave. There will be special Celtic/Irish music by Chris and Michael Noel Group. Cost is $7 and includes a complete Irish beef stew meal, coffee and dessert. BYOB. For tickets and reservations, call 863-382-1554.
Food for the homeless
SEBRING — Highlands Community Church is offering free dinner for the homeless and the hungry every Monday from 4:30-6 p.m. at the church, 3005 New Life Way, in Sebring behind Aldi’s.
