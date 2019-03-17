All-you-can-eat breakfast
AVON PARK — The Highlands County Moose Lodge 2494 will host an all-you-can-eat breakfast from 8-11 a.m. on Sunday at 1318 W. Bell St. in Avon Park. Cost is $6 and includes scrambled eggs, sausage, bacon, biscuits w/gravy, hash browns, coffee and juice. Breakfast is open to the public and all proceeds go to the Moose Legion fund.
NARVRE meeting
SEBRING — The National Association of Retired Veteran Railway Employees meets at 11:30 a.m. Monday, March 18, at Homer’s Restaurant, 1000 Sebring Square. All current and retired railroad employees and spouses, widows and friends are invited. Call Jerry at 863-441-4418.
Bird watching workshop
SEBRING — The UF/IFAS Extension Office will host a two-day bird watching workshop, “Birds in Highlands County” 8-11 a.m. Tuesday, March 19 and 7:30-11 a.m. Wednesday, March 20, at the Highlands County Extension Office, 4509 George Blvd. Registration is $25. For more information, call 863-402-6540.
SALT Council to meet
SEBRING — The Highlands County Seniors and Law Enforcement Together (S.A.L.T.) Council will hold its next monthly meeting at 9:15 a.m. Tuesday, March 19, at Homer’s Restaurant, 1000 Sebring Parkway. Guest speaker will be Bill Shelton, coordinator of AARP Tax Aide Program. The public is invited free of charge. Coffee and donuts will be provided.
Heartland Pops concert
SEBRING — The Heartland Pops Concert Band will have its final free concert of the season at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 19, at the First United Methodist Church, 126 S. Pine St. An offering of appreciation will be taken. For information, call 863-314-8877.
Free essential oils class
LAKE PLACID — A free to the public Essential Oils Class will take place at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 19, at the Lake Placid Memorial Library, 205 W. Interlake Blvd. For information or to register, call or text Maria Hagg at 863-243-4011.
