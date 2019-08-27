Cub Scouts looking for new members
SEBRING — Cub Scout Pack 846 invites boys and girls from first to fifth grade to join Cub Scouts. The Pack’s first meetings are 6-8 p.m. on Aug. 29 and Sept. 12 at First United Methodist Church, 126 S. Pine St., in Sebring. For more information, see the Pack Facebook page (Cub Scout Pack 846) or call Jim Polatty at 863-273-8443.
Italian/American social club
SEBRING — The Italian/American Social Club meets the last Friday of each month. The next meeting will be at 11:30 a.m. Friday at the Hibachi Buffet, 2870 U.S. 27 N. in Sebring. Fun games to follow lunch. Come meet friends and socialize. No dues are required. For information, call 813-368-0451.
NAACP Freedom Fund banquet
SEBRING — The Highlands NAACP Branch will host its annual Freedom Fund Awards Banquet on Saturday at the Sun ‘n Lake Community Center, 3500 Edgewater Drive, in Sebring. Program begins at 6:30 p.m. This year’s theme is “When We Stand Together We Win.” Tickets are $40 and includes dinner, souvenir booklet, entertainment and a dynamic speaker, Dr. Bobbie Smith Powell. Reserved tables of eight are $320. For tickets or more information, call Patricia Henderson at 863-382-6694.
First game viewing party
SEBRING — The Highlands Seminole Club will host its first game viewing party at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Caddyshack Bar & Grille, 3122 Golfview Road. Florida State is playing Boise State. Game time is 7 p.m. All fans are welcome. Look for @highlandsnoles on Facebook.
Labor Day Party at Sebring VFW
SEBRING — The Sebring VFW Post 4300 will have a Labor Day-End of Summer Party Monday, Sept. 2, at the Post, 1041 Lakeview Drive. The party will be an all day, open to the public/membership drive event with no admission charge. Two bands will perform: Center Stage (Wendy & Dennis) from 1-4 p.m. followed by Harley Archer from 5-8 p.m. Sloppy Joes with chips and coleslaw will be offered from 1-4 p.m. for $5. There will be raffles and a 50/50 with the drawings at 4:30 p,m. Drinks specials all day long. Beach and dock will be open for swimmers, those taking in the rays and boaters. Overflow parking available at Publix with only a short walk to the Post.
