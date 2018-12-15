Sebring Hills fundraiser
SEBRING — Sebring Hills Association will hold a Dock Repair BBQ & Fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. today at 200 Lark Ave. in Sebring. To raise money for repairing badly damaged dock during Hurricane Irma, the association will be selling barbecue pork or turkey sandwiches with two sides and drink for $10 each. There will also be an auction of pictures donated by MidFlorida Credit Union. Music by “Belle Glade Boy” Junior Velez. For information, call 863-382-1554.
Free essential oils class
SEBRING — A free Essential Oils of the Bible seminar will be given at 10 a.m. today at the Lake Placid Memorial Library, 205 W. Interlake Blvd. in Lake Placid. Admission is free and one door prize awarded per class. Seating is limited. To register or for information, call or text 540-742-2381 or email imashrout@gmail.com.
Saturday night dance
SEBRING — The Saturday Night Dance at Buttonwood Bay is back for a new season and this week’s dance features The Twitty Road Band at 7 p.m. today in the Rec Hall. Tickets are $7 at the door. For information, call 863-259-8684.
Christmas dance
SEBRING — Sebring Village will host its Christmas Dance 7:30-10:30 p.m. today at 4300 Schumacher Road. BYOB and snacks. Music by Rick Arnold. Tickets $4 for members, $6 non-members. For tickets, call Glenda Gray at 863-471-0760 or Walt D’Alessando at 863-273-0875.
Social Club breakfast
SEBRING — Sebring Mobile Estates will host the next Social Club Breakfast from 7-9:30 a.m. Sunday at 4108 Kenilworth Blvd. $5 per person. Menu includes sausage patties, biscuits and gravy, scrambled eggs, sausage links, pancakes, home fries and beverage. Part of the proceeds go to feed the hungry and the Humane Society.
Masons to serve lunch
SEBRING — The Sebring Masons Lodge 249 will serve an all-you-can-eat lunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at the Lodge on the corner of Sebring Parkway and Home Avenue. $10 includes chicken, coleslaw, baked beans, potato salad and dessert. Take out available. Public welcome.
