Spaghetti dinner fundraiser

SEBRING — There will be a Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser from 4-7 p.m. today at Oscar’s Family Restaurant, 267 U.S. 27 in Sebring. The event benefits Breanna Foster and family. Breanna lost her husband, Colby Foster, in a car accident on Friday, March 15. Please stop in and support the family.

Spaghetti dinner

AVON PARK — The Masonic Lodge will have its final dinner of the year from 4-7 p.m. today at 939 W. Main St. (next to old Save-a-Lot). All-you-can-eat with beverage and dessert for $8. For information, call 863-368-0266.

Annual Unity Breakfast

SEBRING — The Heartland American-Israeli Initiative invites the public to its annual Unity Breakfast at 7:30 a.m. Thursday at the Sebring Elks Lodge 1529, 2618 Kenilworth Blvd. The cost is $10 and guest speaker will be Rabbi Dr. David Nesenoff. For more information, call 863-314-0422 or email matromer@aol.com.

Pine Ridge Promenaders

LAKE PLACID — The Pine Ridge Promenaders will have the last dance of their season on Thursday at Sunshine RV Park on State Road 70 east of U.S. 27 in Lake Placid. Robert Arias will call MS/PLUS from 7:30-9:30 p.m. Square dance or casual attire accepted. Visitors are always welcome. For information, call 828-290-2147.

Youth group fish fry

SEBRING — The Youth Group at St. Catherine Catholic Church will have a series of Fish Fry Fundraisers from 4-7 p.m. on Friday, March 29, April 5 and April 12, at 827 Hickory St. in Sebring. The price is $9 or $12 all-you-can-eat fried cod, coleslaw, baked beans, cookie, wine, coffee or tea. The public is invited.

Pancake breakfast fundraiser

VENUS — Venus United Methodist Church will host a Pancake Breakfast Fundraiser from 7-11 a.m. Saturday at the church, 926 County Road 731 in Venus. Proceeds benefit the Dixon family who lost a member of their family in a car accident on March 22. All proceeds go directly to the family.

