Ladies of a Loss monthly, special meetings
SEBRING — Ladies of a Loss will meet at Spring Lake Presbyterian Church at 11:30 a.m. on the fourth Thursday of each month for a meeting then go out to lunch. No cost to join. Events and activities will be planned for the month. For information, contact Donna Williams at 317-402-0914.
The Ladies of a Loss will have two meetings on the last Tuesday of the month, first at noon at Grace Bible Church for a potluck, 4453 Thunderbird Road. The second meeting will be the same day at 5:30 p.m. at Cowpoke’s Watering Hole on U.S. 27 in Sebring.
Earth Day dinner
SEBRING — Indivisible Highlands County will host an Earth Day Symposium called “Water, Water Everywhere and Not a Drop to Drink” at 5-7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Homer’s Restaurant, 1000 Sebring Parkway. Guest speaker will be Dr. Paul Gray from the Audubon Society and Dustin Angell from Archbold’s Biological Station.
Admission is $11.50 per person and includes buffet dinner.
Blood drive at St. James
LAKE PLACID — The One Blood Bus will be out at St. James Catholic Church from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, at 5380 Placid View Drive.
To reserve a time, call Ted Brown at 863-465-4027 and leave your name, phone number and the time slot you want.
Free essential oils class
SEBRING — A free to the public Essential Oils Class will take place from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursday, at the Sebring Public Library, 319 W. Center Ave. For information or to register, call or text Maria Hagg at 863-243-4011.
Friday night jazz
SEBRING — The Broadway Lights Theatre Co. and their Friday Night Jazz series presents Daryl Patrick Jazz Ensemble at 7 p.m. Friday at the Tanglewood Clubhouse, on U.S. 27 across from Denny’s. Featuring Daryl Patrick on vibes and congas, Doug Andrews on piano, Dave Naylor on trumpet, Tom DiGrazia on drums and Dan Pitchers on bass. Vocals by Bob Leonardo and Patrick Hotchkiss. BYOB and snacks. Tickets are $5 each and purchased at the door. Doors open at 6:15 p.m.
