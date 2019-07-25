Use caution on SR 70
LAKE PLACID — A permit project for an environment spill will take place on SR 70 approximately 2,000 feet east of Robert McGee Road. Crews will be removing contaminated soil from a spill in this area. Motorists should use caution and expect lane closures from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday, July 25.
Caladium Festival floral competition
LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Garden Club is extending an invitation to one and all to participate in a caladium floral arrangement competition at the Caladium Festival to be held July 26-28. Entries must be made with no less than 80% caladiums in the design. Caladiums are available for design from Bates Sons & Daughters. Prizes, ribbons and people’s choice awards will be given in several categories.
Children, ages 6-12, are encouraged to enter a design of their own to be created Thursday at a free workshop from noon to 2 p.m. at the Mid-Florida Credit Union Community Room. Only children participating in the workshop are eligible to enter the competition. Caladiums will be provided, but the container and other materials must be provided by the participant.
Arrangements must be delivered to the Mid-Florida Credit Union Community Room from 2:30-4 p.m. Thursday. Only one entry per person.
To register or for information, contact one of the following:
Julie Gardner at 702-994-9739 or desertdays@yahoo.com; Paula Fabik at 863-835-2419 or yorkima@comcast.net; Sherry Bowie at 770-605-0277 or sherbow1@comcast.net.
Rubio holds mobile office hours
SEBRING — Sen. Marco Rubio will be sending his staff down to Sebring from 2-4 p.m. today at the Highlands County Government Center, 600 S. Commerce Ave. Rubio’s staff will be there to offer constituent services on items such as social security payments, issues with the IRS, federal disaster claims and veterans benefits, as well as to listen to your concerns and suggestions. Sen. Rubio will not be in attendance.
Democratic Women to meet
SEBRING — The Democratic Women’s Club of Highlands County will hold its annual Soup, Salad and Bingo fundraiser at 11 a.m. Saturday at Democratic Headquarters, 4216 Sebring Parkway. Choose from four tasty soup and salad selections; win some great prizes; and enjoy lively, entertaining conversations with fellow Democrats.
Tickets are $20 and can be purchased by calling Michelle Backus at 863-414-2523 or Susie Johnson at 863-991-5593.
Bluegrass Bash on tap
ARCADIA — The next Heartland Bluegrass Bash is scheduled for Saturday at Craig’s RV Resort, 7895 NE Cubitis Ave. in Arcadia. Three talented Bluegrass bands take the stage beginning at 1 p.m. Scheduled to play at the Heartland Bluegrass Bash are Yonder Shines, The Trail Dogs and the Heartland Jam Band. Admission is free for members of the Heartland Bluegrass Association or a $7 donation for non-members. Membership is $25/year per household. For more information, call 941-467-2051, email heartlandbluegrass@gmail.com or visit Heartlandbluegrass.org.
Juried art show
SEBRING — Area resident artists who are members of the Highlands Art League are invited to enter their original artwork and photography into the August 2019 juried show, “Common Connections” at the Museum of the Arts now through Sunday, July 28. For more information, visit highlandsartleague.org.
Woman’s Club luncheon
SEBRING — The Woman’s Club of Sebring will meet for its 5th Monday fellowship luncheon at 11:30 a.m. Monday, July 29. Lunch will be at Dimitri’s Family Restaurant, 2710 Kenilworth Blvd., Sebring. There will also be a short planning meeting about the 100th anniversary the club will celebrate in November. For reservations, call 305-923-5879.
Smart Driver course
SEBRING — AARP will offer its Smart Driver Program from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday, July 29, at Emmanuel United Church of Christ, 3115 Hope St., in Sebring. Complete this class in one day (six hours). There will be no driving nor a written test. Participants may get a possible discount on their car insurance, good for three years. To register, call Alfred Nolton at 863-385-4813.
Youth programs at AP library
AVON PARK — Children of all ages are invited to visit the Avon Park Public Library to participate in the Summer Program and to borrow materials that will bring fun, entertainment, and information during their vacation. Young readers will be encouraged to keep track of their daily reading activities on a reading log. They will also receive small incentives as they complete their readings. Children may register for the program at the library until July 31.
In addition to the incentive reading program, the library is scheduled to hold several fun events. These events are free and open to all children and their families and caregivers, and no registration is required.
The End of Summer Luau will be from 2-4 p.m. Wednesday, July 31. To end our space-tastic summer of fun, we will be going off-theme with a luau. We will have light snacks, treats to take home, and much more.
In addition to the summer programs, the library offers free Storytime for children every Wednesday at 3 p.m. Also, a movie (sometimes two movies) is shown every Saturday at 2 p.m. Call the library for information regarding all of these programs and more.
The Avon Park Public Library is located at 100 N. Museum Ave. For more information, call 863-452-3803 or visit myhlc.org.
School supply drive ongoing
SEBRING — Pepper Health & Wellness is holding a School Supply Drive to benefit the Boys & Girls Club of Highlands County now through Friday, Aug. 2, at 2827 U.S. 27 South. Children are in need of everything that fills a backpack for kindergartners to seniors.
Some suggestions include notebook paper, spiral notebooks, markers, folders, hand sanitizer, Kleenex, pencils, crayons and backpacks. Donations can be dropped off at the office. For information, call 863-386-4325 or visit peppernaturalhealth.com.
Drum circle forming
SEBRING — A new, community-wide drumming circle is forming in Highlands County with the first gathering set for 7-8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2 at Unity of Sebring Life Enrichment Center, 10417 S. Orange Blossom Blvd. This is a community event. All ages are welcome to join in this drumming circle. It is non-denominational, non-religion affiliated. All kinds of drums are welcome. This is a drug- and alcohol-free venue. The goal is to achieve an enlightened state through drumming. For more information, contact Adam Abbott via DM on Facebook or text 863-991-0345. The drum circle will convene every four weeks on Friday during the new moon.
Calling all area writers
SEBRING — There will be a meeting for all area Florida writers at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7, at Cowpoke’s Watering Hole, 6813 U.S. 27 in Sebring. Join us for dinner at 6 p.m. or share your work with others at 7 p.m. All are welcome. For information, contact Larry at 828-254-0904.
Back-to-School ice cream social
SEBRING — Faith Lutheran Church will host a free Back-to-School Ice Cream Social from 5:30-7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 8, at the church, 2740 Lakeview Drive in Sebring.
NAACP Freedom Fund banquet
SEBRING — The Highlands NAACP Branch will host its annual Freedom Fund Awards Banquet on Saturday, Aug. 31 at the Sun ‘n Lake Community Center, 3500 Edgewater Drive in Sebring. Program begins at 6:30 p.m. This year’s theme is “When We Stand Together We Win.” Tickets are $40 and includes dinner, souvenir booklet, entertainment and a dynamic speaker, Dr. Bobbie Smith Powell. Reserved tables of eight are $320. For tickets or more information, call Patricia Henderson at 863-382-6694.
