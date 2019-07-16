HAL meets Tuesdays
SEBRING — Join the Highlands Art League Gals and Pals every Tuesday morning at 9 a.m. in the Visual Art Center at HAL, 1985 Lakeview Drive. Open to all HAL members, this is an open time to paint, draw, sculpt and enjoy the camaraderie of your fellow artists in Highlands County. This is not a critique group, but a time to get together with like minds, expand your horizons and to enjoy the depth of talent that Sebring and Central Florida has to offer.
Community health fair set
SEBRING — Ridge Seventh-day Adventist Church will host a Free Community Health Fair from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at the church, 507 W. Hal McRae Blvd. in Avon Park. There will be blood testing (fasting cholesterol panel & blood sugar $10), blood pressure screening, meet local health care providers and door prizes. For more information, call Melissa Helms, CREATION Life coordinator, at 863-386-6421 or email Melissa.Helms@AdventHealth.com.
S.A.L.T. meeting planned
SEBRING — The Highlands County Seniors and Law Enforcement Together (S.A.L.T.) Council will hold its next meeting at 9:15 a.m. today at Homer’s Restaurant, 1000 Sebring Parkway. This month’s speaker will be John Bauer, a Senior Sleuth with Seniors vs Crime, A Special Project of the Florida Attorney General. The public is invited free of charge to this informative program. Coffee and doughnuts will be served. There is no need to sign up for this event, just come and be a part of this dynamic group.
Democratic Women to meet
SEBRING — The Democratic Women’s Club of Highlands County will hold its annual Soup, Salad and Bingo fundraiser from 11 a.m. on Saturday at Democratic Headquarters, 4216 Sebring Parkway. Choose from four tasty soup and salad selections; win some great prizes; and enjoy lively, entertaining conversations with fellow Democrats.
Tickets are $20 and can be purchased by calling Michelle Backus at 863-414-2523 or Susie Johnson at 863-991-5593.
Youth programs at the Avon Park Public Library
AVON PARK — Children of all ages are invited to visit the library to participate in the Summer Program and to borrow materials that will bring fun, entertainment, and information during their vacation. Young readers will be encouraged to keep track of their daily reading activities on a reading log. They will also receive small incentives as they complete their readings. Children may register for the program at the library until July 31.
In addition to the incentive reading program, the Avon Park Library is several fun events. These events are free and open to all children and their families and caregivers, and no registration is required. The program dates are as follows:
Take Me to Your Readers: Wednesday at 2 p.m.
Magician Keith Tusing from Big Idea Entertainment will be giving us a magical, good time. Everyone is welcome and encouraged to attend this magic show.
End of Summer Luau: Wednesday, July 31 from 2-4 p.m.
To end our space-tastic summer of fun, we will be going off-theme with a luau. We will have light snacks, treats to take home, and much more. If a tropical vacation that doesn’t cost a cent is what you need, visit us!
In addition to the summer programs, the Avon Park Public Library offers free Storytime for children every Wednesday at 3 p.m. Also, a movie (sometimes two movies) is shown every Saturday at 2 p.m. Call the library for information regarding all of these programs and more.
The Avon Park Public Library is located at 100 N. Museum Ave. For more information contact the library at 863-452-3803, visit the library’s website at myhlc.org.
Caladium Festival competition
LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Garden Club is extending an invitation to the public to participate in a caladium floral arrangement competition at the Caladium Festival to be held July 26-28. Entries must be made with no less than 80% caladiums in the design. Caladiums are available for design from Bates Sons & Daughters. Prizes, ribbons and people’s choice awards will be given in several categories. Children, ages 6-12, may enter a design of their own to be created the day before the event (July 25) at the free workshop from noon to 2 p.m. at the Mid-Florida Credit Union Community Room. Only children participating in the workshop are eligible to enter. Caladiums will be provided, but the container and other materials must be provided by the participant.
Arrangements must be delivered to the Mid-Florida Credit Union Community Room on Thursday, July 25 from 2:30-4 p.m. (only one entry per person).
You must pre-register by July 19. To register or for information, contact one of the following: Julie Gardner at 702-994-9739 or desertdays@yahoo.com; Paula Fabik at 863-835-2419 or yorkima@comcast.net; Sherry Bowie at 770-605-0277 or sherbow1@comcast.net.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.