An Ecoventure Christmas
LAKE PLACID — Ecoventure, LLC will host a Christmas celebration from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. today at 111 S. Sun N Lakes Blvd. in Lake Placid. Santa Claus, White Elephant gift exchange, golf cart-bike-wagon parade. Baked goods raffle tickets $5 for six. Food, ice cream bingo and more. For information, call Debo at 863-273-0289.
AP Library storytime
AVON PARK — The Avon Park Public Library will have storytime with crafts and a movie beginning at 1 p.m. every Saturday in December, 100 N. Museum Ave. Please visit library to get movie times and titles. For information, call 863-452-3803 or go to myhlc.org.
Lake Placid Library
LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Memorial Library will have a movie every Saturday at 2 p.m., 205 W. Interlake Blvd. Please call or visit the library to get movie titles. For information, call 863-699-3705 or visit myhlc.org.
Christmas with the Moose
AVON PARK — The Highlands County Moose Lodge 2494 will have a Christmas Party today at the lodge, 1318 W. Bell St. in Avon Park. Kids party 2-4 p.m. and adults party 4 p.m. until done. DJ B.J. entertains at 4 p.m. Potluck dinner, bring a dish to share. Drink specials, games, raffles and more.
Christmas Cookies Dance
SEBRING — Buttonwood Bay will host its next Saturday night dance, the Christmas Cookies Dance, at 7 p.m. today at the Rec Hall. Tickets are $7 at the door. Bring a plate of home baked cookies to share along with getting five free share the wealth tickets. Entertainment by Chrissy Harriman. For information, call Pam at 863-259-8684.
Christmas lights and carolers
SEBRING — The residents of Sebring Village Mobile Home Park invite the public out to view their Christmas lights and luminaries from dusk until 9 p.m. today and Sunday. Come enjoy the lights along with Santa, elves and carolers too!
Christmas in the Highlands
SEBRING — Christmas in the Highlands 2018 will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 24, at the Bert J. Harris Agri-Civic Center in Sebring, 4509 George Blvd. Food catered by Sonny’s BBQ. There will be bounce house for the kids and Santa handing out presents. CITH is an Outreach Ministry for those who want a place to go for Christmas. For information or to volunteer, call Tiffany at 863-214-7127.
VFW Salisbury steak dinner
AVON PARK — The VFW Auxiliary will serve a Salisbury steak dinner from 4:30-6:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 28 at VFW Post 9853, 75 N. Olivia Drive in Avon Park. Includes mashed potatoes, vegetable and a salad. Cost is $8. Carryout available until sold out. Smoke-free dining room. Open to the public. Dinner to benefit child welfare and nurses training.
Country western line dance
SEBRING — Buttonwood Bay will have their New Year’s Eve dance, a Country Western Line Dance, from 6:30-8:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 28 at Buttonwood Bay. All residents $1, nonresidents $2. Bring a snack to share. Bring your own drinks.
New Year’s Eve party
SEBRING — Sebring Village will host their New Year’s Eve Party 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 29, 4300 Schumacher Road. Light lunch provided. BYOB and snacks. $15 for members, $17 for non-members. Music by Gulf Drive. For tickets, call Glenda Gray at 863-471-0760 or Walt D’Alessandris at 863-273-0875.
New Year’s Eve party
SEBRING — The Sebring Elks 1529 will have a New Year’s Eve Party Monday, Dec. 31, at the Elks Lodge in Sebring. Cost is $20 per person. Ray Johnson will do a “Tribute to the King.” There will be Hors d’oeuvres, hats, noisemakers and a champagne toast at midnight. For information, call 863-471-3557 or 863-385-8647.
Ring in 2019 with the Moose
AVON PARK — The Highlands County Moose Lodge will have its New Year’s Eve Party on Monday, Dec. 31 at the Moose Lodge, 1318 W. Bell Street in Avon Park. Corey Greenway and Roger Brutus will entertain from 8 p.m. until midnight, drink specials all night, dinner served at 5 p.m. and there will be a midnight champagne toast. Tickets $28 in advance, $30 at door.
New Year’s Eve Ball
SEBRING — Buttonwood Bay will be holding a New Year’s Eve Ball starring Jay Smith on Monday, Dec. 31, starting at 8:30 p.m. and running until to 12:30 a.m. Tickets and seating by advance reservation only for $20 each. Seating is limited.
Sparkling wine and juice for toasting and light luncheon included. BYOB and snacks. For tickets or information, call Pam at 863-259-8684 most days between 1-5 p.m.
There is a dance every Saturday night at 7 p.m. from December to March. Tickets $7 at the door.
