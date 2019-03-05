Garden Extravaganza
AVON PARK — The Avon Park Friends of the Library and the Avon Park Founders Garden Club will host their Garden Extravaganza today through Saturday. Events include a plant sale, book sale and nonstandard flower show. There will be demonstrations, a kids area and more. To get involved or for information, call 863-452-1927.
Whitley County Florida luncheon
SEBRING — Family, friends, classmates and alumni of Whitley County, Indiana are invited to CCHSAA Florida Luncheon 2019 at 11 a.m. today at Homer’s Restaurant, 1000 Sebring Square. This year’s host is Dawn C. Smith Meyer and husband George. For more information, call Dawn at 321-261-5975 or email dcmeyer1701@gmail.com.
Men’s Glee Club in concert
LAKE PLACID — The Pennsylvania State University Men’s Glee Club will present a concert at 7 p.m. today in the Genesis Center of the First Presbyterian Church of Lake Placid. The Glee Club will be singing a mixture of light classical, pop, and Penn State songs. No tickets are required although a love offering will be received.
Essential oils class
SEBRING — A free to the public Essential Oils 101 class will take place at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Lake Placid Memorial Library, 205 W. Interlake Blvd. For information or to register, call or text Maria Hagg at 864-243-4011.
Highlands County Republican Women’s Network
{p dir=”ltr”}{span}SEBRING — Penny Ogg, Supervisor of Elections, will speak on the 2019 General Election and recount at the Highlands County Republican Women’s Network at noon Wednesday at Inn on the Lakes, 3101 Golfview Road in Sebring. Ordering lunch from the menu is optional. Men are invited to attend. RSVP with Penny Rae at 863-633-0375.{/span}
Ash Wednesday services
SEBRING — Atonement Lutheran will offer two Ash Wednesday services on Wednesday at noon and 7 p.m. Both will include imposition of ashes and Holy Communion. Midweek Lenten services will begin on Wednesday, March 13 at noon and followed by a soup and sandwich lunch. The church is at 1178 Lakeview Drive in Sebring.
Essential oils class
SEBRING — A free to the public Essential Oils 101 class will take place at 11 a.m. Thursday at the Sebring Public Library, 319 W. Center Ave. For information or to register, call or text Maria Hagg at 864-243-4011.
Crawford County retirees reunion
SEBRING — The annual retirees reunion for all Crawford County, Penn. residents will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at Homer’s Restaurant, 1000 Sebring Square. All are welcome.
Highlands PEO Group to meet
SEBRING — The Highlands PEO Group will meet for lunch at noon Thursday at Potter’s House in Lake Placid. Members and PEO visitors are invited. For information, call 863-402-4655.
RPAC meeting rescheduled
SEBRING — The Recreation and Parks Advisory Committee (RPAC) has rescheduled its meeting for 2 p.m. Thursday at the Sports Complex Concession Building, second floor, at 216 Sheriff’s Tower Road in Sebring. The public is invited to attend.
{h3 dir=”ltr”}‘Wear Your Plaid’ dance{/h3}
{p dir=”ltr”} LAKE PLACID — The Pine Ridge Promenaders will host a “Wear Your Plaid” dance Thursday at the Sunshine RV Park on State Road 70, east of U.S. 27 in Lake Placid. Robert Avery will cue rounds at 7 p.m. and will call MS/PLUS from 7:30-9:30 p.m. Square dance or casual attire accepted. Visitors always welcome. For information, call 828-290-2147.
VFW pork chop dinner
AVON PARK — The VFW Post 9853 will serve a pork chop dinner from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Friday at VFW Post 9853, 75 N. Olivia Drive in Avon Park. Includes dirty rice and dessert. Cost is $8. Carryout available until sold out. Smoke free dining room. Open to the public.
