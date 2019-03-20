Nights at the Museum

SEBRING — The Military Sea Services Museum presents “The United States Coast Guard in WWII” group discussion and analysis from 4-5 p.m. today at 1402 Roseland Ave. in Sebring. Coffee and light refreshments served. Free admission. Moderated by Fred Carino, curator.

Dessert card party

SEBRING — The Women’s Guild of St. Catherine will sponsor a Dessert Card Party from noon-3 p.m. Thursday at the Youth and Family Center (the old Knights of Columbus center) across from the Lakeshore Mall. Bring your favorite card or board game. Desserts, coffee and tea will be served. A 50/50 drawing and silent auction will also be held. Admission is $5.

Free estate planning seminar

SEBRING — Chapters Health Foundation in support of Good Shepherd Hospice will present a Free Estate Planning Seminar from 1:30-3 p.m. Thursday at Somers Hospice House, 1110 Hammock Road. Seating is limited. For information, call 863-583-3129.

Let’s make a movie

SEBRING — Robert Miller and his EmeraldDragun Studios are looking for cast and crew to produce 3-5 short films this year in the Highlands County area, with shooting to begin summer 2019. Details can be found at emeralddragunstudios.com or Facebook.com/emeralddragun-studios. For more information, email Robert at emeralddragunstudios@gmail.com.

