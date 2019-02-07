EAA meets Thursday
SEBRING — The Experimental Aircraft Association Chapter 1240 will be holding its monthly meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday at the EAA Aviation Development Center, Sebring Regional Airport.
The meeting starts with a pot-luck dinner at 6 p.m. Main course supplies by the chapter; please bring a side dish or desert to pass. Presentation speaker and chapter update to follow. The speaker is Dale Smith, an air firefighting air boss. He will share what happens in complex aerial ballet of aircraft and ground crews fighting wildfires.
The EAA Aviation Development Center is at the south end of the flight line, through Gate 24. EAA Chapter 1240 supports local youth with flight training scholarship and hands-on activities that develop skills they can use for a lifetime. For more information, contact John Rousch, EAA 1240 president, at 863-273-0522 or johnrousch73@gmail.com.
St. Catherine school fundraiser set
SEBRING — St. Catherine Catholic School is holding a fundraiser from 4:30-7:30 p.m. Saturday at the church’s parish hall, 827 Hickory St.
The event is an international dinner with cultural diversity performances and a silent auction. Tickets are $20 and spots must be reserved by Friday. All proceeds will go to the School Scholarship Fund. For reservations, call 302-743-2267.
