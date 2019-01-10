Annual rummage and bake sale
LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Woman’s Club will hold its annual Rummage and Bake Sale from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Woman’s Club, 10 N. Main St. Proceeds to benefit local charities and scholarships. For information, call Paula at 863-835-2419.
Pancake breakfast
SEBRING — Sebring Hills Association will put on a pancake breakfast from 8-10 a.m. Saturday at 200 Lark Ave. Pancakes, eggs, sausage, juice and coffee. All you can eat for $6; Members $5. Breakfast is the second Saturday every month. For information, call 863-382-1554.
California Toe Jam Band at Buttonwood Bay
SEBRING — The California Toe Jam Band will perform dance music at 7 p.m. Saturday in the Rec Hall at Buttonwood Bay. Public is welcome. For information, call Pam at 863-259-8684 between 1-5 p.m.
Tim Zimmerman concert
SEBRING — Tim Zimmerman and his King’s Brass will be in concert at 7 p.m. on Friday at First Church of Sebring, 216 S. Pine Street in Sebring.
This nine-member band provides sacred, pop, jazz and patriotic songs.
A free will offering will be taken at the event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.