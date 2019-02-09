Breakfast to benefit SunTrust Fund
SEBRING — The Sebring Elks Lodge 1529 will have an open-to-the-public breakfast from 8:30 a.m. to noon Sunday, Feb. 10 at the lodge. All proceeds will go to the SunTrust Fund and the Elks will donate $1,000 from the lodge’s charity account. Cost is $10 per person and includes omelet station, biscuits and gravy, eggs, bacon, French toast and more. For groups of six or more, call in advance to 863-471-3557.
Coin Show is today
SEBRING — The Ridge Coin Club of Highlands County will hold its 62nd Annual Coin and Collectibles Show at the Elks Lodge in downtown Sebring from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 9. More than 30 local dealers will be buying and selling coins and currency, old and new, from both the U.S. and from over 220 world countries. There will also be jewelry, prehistoric fossils, polished rocks and minerals, available on display to look at and purchase. Admission and parking is free. Onsite security will be provided for your safety and security.
The Coin Club meets from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on the third Wednesday of every month at the Sebring Welcome Center on U.S. 27. For additional club, dealer or show information, call Barry Radaweic at 863-835-1253.
Free concerts in February
SEBRING — The Heartland Pops Concert Band will perform “Pops”-pourri concerts in February:
• St. John United Methodist Church at 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 10 at 3214 Grand Prix Drive in Sebring.
• Genesis Center, First Presbyterian Church at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 12 at 118 Oak St. in Lake Placid.
For more information, call 863-314-8877.
Big Band night
LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Ballroom Dancers will have their next dance from 6:30-9 p.m. today at the Lake Placid Elks. Music will be by The New Skylarks. Tickets are $6 for members and $8 for non-members. For information, call 863-659-4442.
Artistry in Wood show
SEBRING — The Highlands Woodcarvers will present their 22nd annual Artistry in Wood show from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. today at the Sebring Recreation Club, behind the police station on Ridgewood Drive. Admission is $3. There will be a carving competition, sales, vendors, refreshments and door prizes. For information, contact Eric Maron at 863-273-6136 or email efmaron@centurylink.net.
American Legion hosts car show
LAKE PLACID — The Lake Country Cruisers Car Show will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. todayat the Lake Placid American Legion, 1470 U.S. 27.
West Virginia annual reunion
SEBRING — There will be a West Virginia annual reunion from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. today at Homer’s Restaurant, 1000 Sebring Parkway. For information, call Bill Fowler at 304-545-4358.
LP Chamber lunch and learn
LAKE PLACID — The Greater Lake Placid Chamber of Commerce lunch and learn will take place at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 13 at the Genesis Center. Active shooter training by LPPD James Fansler. Lunch is $12 and includes Southwest chicken, broccoli, wild rice and banana pudding. RSVP to chamber@lpfla.com or call 863-465-4331 by noon Feb. 11.
