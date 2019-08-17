Covered dish picnic
AVON PARK — The Avon Park Community Center will host a covered dish picnic at noon today at the community center, 300 W. Main St. All Avon Park residents are invited. Mini-reunions for APHS grads. Bring a covered dish to share. Sponsored by the Historical Society of Avon Park and the Avon Park Community Redevelopment Agency.
Breakfast with the Moose
AVON PARK — The Highlands County Moose lodge 2494 will host an all-you-can-eat breakfast from 8-11 a.m. Sunday at 1318 W. Bell St. Breakfast is $6 and includes scrambled eggs, sausage, bacon, biscuit w/gravy, hash browns, pancakes, coffee and juice. Open to the public, all proceeds for Moose Legion fund.
S.A.L.T. meeting planned
SEBRING — The Highlands County Seniors and Law Enforcement Together (S.A.L.T.) Council will hold its next meeting at 9:15 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20, at Homer’s Restaurant, 1000 Sebring Parkway. This month’s speaker will be Kris Juve, coordinator of the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (R.S.V.P.) at SFSC. The public is invited free of charge to this informative program. Coffee and doughnuts will be served. There is no need to sign up for this event, just come and be a part of this dynamic group.
Parkinson’s caregivers
SEBRING — A meeting will be held for people with Parkinson’s, caregivers, health care professionals, and anyone wanting to learn more at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21, at Change of Pace/Sebring Christian Church, 4514 Hammock Road in Sebring. Call 941-926-6413 for more information.
Blood drive at St. James
LAKE PLACID — The One Blood bus will be out from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 22 at St. James Catholic Church, 3380 Placid View Drive in Lake Placid. For a reserved time, call Nicky Drury at 863-699-0764. Please leave your name and time requested.
Important information for veterans
AVON PARK — The American Legion Post 69 will host a town hall meeting on the VA Mission Act — What You Need to Know, at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, at the Post, 1301 W. Bell St. in Avon Park. All veterans and/or their spouses are welcome. Guest speaker will be Paul Russo, healthcare systems director at Bay Pines VA Healthcare System. The meeting will be held directly after the Sons of American Legion Breakfast from 8-10 a.m. for $6 per person. Arrive early. For more information, contact Service Officer Larry Roberts at 850-718-7773.
Cub Scouts looking for new members
SEBRING — Cub Scout Pack 846 invites boys and girls from first to fifth grade to join Cub Scouts. The Pack’s first meetings are 6-8 p.m. on Aug. 29 and Sept. 12 at First United Methodist Church, 126 S. Pine St. in Sebring. For more information, see the Pack Facebook page (Cub Scout Pack 846) or call Jim Polatty at 863-273-8443.
