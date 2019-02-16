Leadership Blue Gala
SEBRING — The Highlands County Democratic Party will host its annual Leadership Blue Gala fundraiser at 5:30 p.m. today at the Sebring Elks Lodge, 2618 Kenilworth Blvd. There will be a cash bar and a buffet. Guest speaker will Terrie Rizzo, chairman of the Florida State Democratic Party. Tickets are $50 donation at Democratic Headquarters, 4216 Sebring Parkway, next to Ruby Tuesdays. For information, call 863-385-8601.
Social Club breakfast
SEBRING — Sebring Mobile Estates will host the next Social Club Breakfast from 7-9:30 a.m. today at 4108 Kenilworth Blvd. in Sebring. $5 per person. Menu includes sausage patties, biscuits and gravy, scrambled eggs, sausage links, pancakes, home fries and beverage. Part of the proceeds go to feed the hungry and the Humane Society.
Valentine’s dance
SEBRING — Sebring Village will host a Valentine’s Dance from 7:30-10:30 p.m. today at 4343 Schumacher Road. Cost is $4 for members and $6 for non-members. Music by Dan Patrick. Bring your own snacks for your table. For tickets or information, call Glenda Gray at 863-471-0760 or Walt D’Alessandris at 863-273-0875.
