African Violet Club to meet
AVON PARK — The Heartland African Violet Club will hold its December meeting at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday at Highland Ridge Founders Hall in Avon Park. Program will be about caring for your plants in winter. Guests are welcome. Potting soil and supplies free of charge. For information, call 863-214-3393.
Christmas dance at Sunshine RV
LAKE PLACID — The Pine Ridge Promenaders will host a Christmas Dance on Thursday at Sunshine RV Park on State Road 70 East off U.S. 27 in Lake Placid. Nelson Wakeman will call MS/PLUS from 7:30-9:30 p.m. Casual or square dance attire. Visitors always welcome. For information, call 828-290-2147.
Don’t miss Santa!
SEBRING — The jolly man in red will be available for meet and greet at 11 a.m. Friday at Central Florida Neuropsychology, 4844 Sun n’ Lake Blvd., in Sebring. For information, call 863-402-2222.
Tanglewood Christmas concert
SEBRING — The Tanglewood Community’s Broadway Lights Theatre Company presents the Daryl Patrick Jazz Ensemble’s Christmas Concert at 7 p.m. Friday. Doors open at 6:15 p.m. Tickets $5 at the door. Free admission for disabled veterans. BYO beverage and snacks. Tanglewood is located opposite Denny’s Restaurant on U.S. 27.
Lake Country Cruisers
LAKE PLACID — The Lake Country Cruisers of Lake Placid are no longer holding their show at Big D’s parking lot. The show for Dec. 14 will now be 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday [Dec. 15] at the American Legion Post 25, 1490 U.S. 27 N. For information, contact John Meyerhoff, M.C. at 863-465-6263.
SAR to meet
SEBRING — The Sons of the American Revolution meets the third Saturday of each month with the next meeting happening at 11:30 a.m. this Saturday at Cowpokes Watering Hole on U.S. Hwy 27 in Sebring. For more information, call James at 954-524-7278.
AP Library storytime
AVON PARK — The Avon Park Public Library will have storytime with crafts and a movie beginning at 1 p.m. every Saturday in December, 100 N. Museum Ave. Please visit library to get movie times and titles. For information, call 863-452-3803 or go to myhlc.org.
Lake Placid Library
LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Memorial Library will have a movie every Saturday at 2 p.m., 205 W. Interlake Blvd. Please call or visit the library to get movie titles. For information, call 863-699-3705 or visit myhlc.org.
Wine tasting
AVON PARK — Maxwell Groves will have a wine tasting from 5:30-7 p.m. Saturday at 607 E. Circle St. in Avon Park. Across from Avon Park High, just look for the sign at corner of Main and Marshall. Event is $15 per person. Mimosas and Hors d’oeuvres, Florida Citrus wines and smoothie mixes.
