Road being resurfaced
SEBRING — The Road and Bridge Department of the Highlands County Board of County Commissioners will be closing Arbuckle Creek Road from State Road 17 Norht to Arbuckle Creek Road for resurfacing. The closure will begin Monday, March 18 from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. daily until Wednesday, March 20. No through traffic at the construction site during the day. Motorists are advised to find an alternate route.
Meeting of the SAR
SEBRING — The Sons of the American Revolution meets the third Saturday of each month. The next meeting will be at 11:30 a.m. today at Dee’s Place in Sebring. The SAR is a proud organization of active male descendants of Patriots who, during the American Revolution, rendered unwavering loyal service to the cause of winning our freedom from England. For information, call James at 954-524-7278.
St. Patrick’s Day dinner
LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Elks are hosting a St. Patrick’s Day dinner/dance today at the Elks Lodge. Tickets are $15 per person and include a corned beef and cabbage dinner, music and dancing by the Prince McDonald Celtic Band. This event is open to the public and reserved seating is available. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are available at the lodge. For information, call 863-465-2661.
Pinochle tournament
SEBRING — The Sebring Recreation Club will host a Pinochle Tournament at 1 p.m. today at 333 Pomegranate Ave. in Sebring. Entry fee is $3 and all money is awarded as prizes. To reserve a seat, call Jim at 219-689-8423.
Plein Air painting event
LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Art League will hold its annual Plein Air Painting Event from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. today at the Art League building, 127 Dal Hall Blvd. Registration fee is $10 and students are free. A free to the public art show showing off these paintings will take place from 1-4 p.m. on Sunday, March 17 at the Art League. For information, call Fran Rolston at 863-465-0038.
St. Patrick’s dance
SEBRING — Sebring Village will hold a St. Patrick’s Dance from 7:30-10:30 p.m. today at the clubhouse at 4343 Schumacher Road. Tickets are $4 for members and $6 for non-members. Bring your own beverage and snacks for your table. Music by Rick Arnold. For information or tickets, call Glenda Gray at 863-471-0760 or Walt D’Alessandris at 863-273-0875.
Annual spring chorale concert
SEBRING — The Highlands Ridge Chorale will present its annual spring concert, “People, Places and Things – A Concert Like ‘Noun’ Other” at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 16 and 4 p.m. Sunday, March 17 at St. John United Methodist Church, 3224 Grand Prix Drive. There is no charge, but donations are accepted and appreciated. For information, call the church at 863-382-1736.
Free essential oils class
LAKE PLACID — A free to the public Essential Oils Class will take place at 10:30 a.m. today at the Lake Placid Memorial Library, 205 W. Interlake Blvd. For information or to register, call or text Maria Hagg at 863-243-4011.
Tanglewood line dancing
SEBRING — There will be a Line Dance at Tanglewood from 6-9 p.m. today at 3000 Tanglewood Parkway. Admission is free and the public is welcome. Bring your own snacks and drinks.
St. Patrick’s Day at Buttonwood Bay
SEBRING — Go green for St. Patrick’s Day with George Durham & Co. (with Gwen) at the Buttonwood Bay Rec Hall at 7 p.m. today at 10001 U.S. 27 South. Entry is $7 at the door. For information, call Pam at 863-259-8684 between 1-5 p.m.
All-you-can-eat breakfast
AVON PARK — The Highlands County Moose Lodge 2494 will host an all-you-can-eat breakfast from 8-11 a.m. on Sunday at 1318 W. Bell St. in Avon Park. Cost is $6 and includes scrambled eggs, sausage, bacon, biscuits w/gravy, hash browns, coffee and juice. Breakfast is open to the public and all proceeds go to the Moose Legion fund.
NARVRE meeting
SEBRING — The National Association of Retired Veteran Railway Employees meets at 11:30 a.m. Monday, March 18, at Homer’s Restaurant, 1000 Sebring Square. All current and retired railroad employees and spouses, widows and friends are invited. Call Jerry at 863-441-4418.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.