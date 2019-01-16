AVON PARK — The Avon Park Air Force Range was utilized recently during the Guardian Blitz II training sessions focusing on basic surface attack, close air support and the use of the A-10C Thunderbolt II’s Night Vision Imaging Systems technology.
Blacksnakes assigned to the 122nd Fighter Wing from the Fort Wayne Air National Guard Base, Indiana participated in Guardian Blitz II, at MacDill Air Force Base where the Air Force core competencies of technology-to-warfighting, integrated operations and developing Airmen were essential parts of the mission, according to a report from the Defense Visual Information Distribution Service.
“This is the second iteration of Guardian Blitz,” said Lt. Col. Joshua “Deuce” Waggoner, 163rd Fighter Squadron commander and 122nd FW Guardian Blitz II detachment commander. “We created this exercise in the fall of 2017 and executed it for the first time in January 2018 as a spin up for our 2018 deployment to Afghanistan. The primary mission for the first exercise was Combat Search and Rescue training and qualifications.”
During this iteration of Guardian Blitz II, the mission focused on technology-to-warfighting training with the 123rd Special Tactics Squadron, 123rd Airlift Wing, Louisville, Kentucky, in Basic Surface Attack, Close Air Support and the use of the A-10C Thunderbolt II’s Night Vision Imaging Systems technology at Avon Park Air Force Range.
MacDill AFB provided the 122nd Fighter Wing ideal weather conditions for flying, large accessible air spaces and ranges, and the ability to fly sorties at night. Much like a real world deployment, the 122nd FW Blacksnakes established a home away from home in a Deployed Unit Complex that enabled the 163rd FS A-10C pilots to perform training operations.
Also, the U.S. Air Force‘s Sixth Contracting Squadron plans to accept design-build bids from small businesses for a potential $500 million contract to support construction projects at MacDill AF Base and Avon Park Air Force Range.
Services under the multiple-award contract will include repair and alteration to infrastructure at the two military installations.
A selected contractor will provide labor, equipment and materials and may also build new facilities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.