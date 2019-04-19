LAKE PLACID — Jonathan Jaymes Rivard, 22, of 130 Ranier Drive, was booked into jail by Highlands County sheriff’s deputies Friday, April 12. He is being held in the Highlands County Jail without bail.
Rivard is facing charges with kidnap-false imprisonment child and commit sexual battery; three counts of sex assault by someone 18 years or older older, sex battery victim under 12 years old; and cruelty toward child, abuse child without great bodily harm.
In an arrest report that was almost entirely redacted, it states a minor accused Rivard of raping her in the past. The report states Rivard “made admissions with regards to his behavior with the child victim” during an interview with authorities.
Deputies made Rivard aware of his Miranda rights and he did speak with deputies but the entire conversation has been redacted from the report.
Rivard already made his first appearance in court on Saturday, April 13. He has obtained a public defender and will be arraigned on May 20.
