SEBRING — During the winter break at Highlands County district schools, facility work was underway at a couple of school campuses and continued at the district office.
School Board of Highlands County Facilities Director Frank Brown said recently that phase II of the roof work at Lake Placid High School was scheduled to wrap up over the holidays and the Avon Park High School gym floor was re-coated.
Also, the rebuilding of the Print Shop at the district office continues, he said.
Hurricane Irma blew off a large portion of the roof membrane in 2017 causing many ceiling tiles to fall onto the floor, tables, chairs and equipment in the Print Shop, which incurred the most serious storm damage among the district’s facilities.
After the hurricane, the district’s printing operations were set up in the Basic Training Room, but that space is needed because frequent training sessions are held at the district office.
In June 2018, the School Board approved a $441,375 contract with L. Cobb Construction Inc. for the total reconstruction of the building.
Three of the four copy machines in the shop were damaged in the storm, but the copier company provided new machines for the district at no additional cost.
The Print Shop is named in honor of J. Homer Bible, who was a former district administrator.
