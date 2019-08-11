SEBRING — Texting and driving — don’t even think about it and keep the cellphone out of hand while driving through school zones.
The 2019-20 school year starts Monday in Highlands County with school buses, parent motorists and walkers making their way in and out of school campuses, which causes traffic congestion and the need for a heightened awareness for all.
Distracted driving is the leading cause of traffic accidents. Florida has new laws concerning cellphone use while driving and local law enforcement will be on the alert when school starts.
Lake Placid Police Chief James Fansler said his department will be enforcing all the traffic laws in the school zones to make sure kids and the surrounding community are as safe as possible.
“The few minutes that you are there dropping off your children or picking them up in the afternoon, nothing can be more important than getting them to and from [school] safely,” he said. Put the phone down during that time. Then once you are safely out of the school zone, pull over to check your messages.
The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office will have extra deputies at the schools and in the school zones, said Scott Dressel, sheriff’s office public information officer
“A new law makes it illegal to have your phone in your hand at all while driving in a school zone, so we will be watching for that,” he said. “We will also be looking for speeders and people not stopping for school buses. Violators can expect to get a very expensive citation.
“The safety of our students is one of our top priorities, whether they are on campus or off.”
Florida motorists can be stopped and cited for texting and driving, under a new law that went into effect July 1.
The first violation for drivers is a non-moving offense with no points assessed to the driver’s record. The second violation is a moving violation with three points assessed to the driver’s record.
Starting Oct. 1, wireless communications devices can only be used in a hands-free manner when driving in a designated school crossing, school zone, or active work zone area.
Drivers will be issued warnings through Dec. 31, 2019. Starting Jan. 1, 2020, drivers will be cited for using any wireless communication devices in a handheld manner in a work zone or school zone, according to The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles.
Data from the FLHSMV shows in 2018 there were 51,129 crashes caused by distracted driving with 3,068 causing incapacitating injuries and 233 fatalities.
I thought this law was statewide. Why would it only be in effective in school / work zones? I'm relieved that the so called 'chief' Mr. Fansler has it all under control. Hope it didn't take too much out of his political and religious diatribes.
