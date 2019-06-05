SEBRING — The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration came out May 23 with its 2019 hurricane predictions for the Atlantic Ocean.
NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center is calling for a “near normal season,” Dr. Gerry Bell, lead seasonal hurricane forecaster for NOAA, said. Hurricane season begins June 1 and ends Nov. 30.
Bell is calling for a 40% chance of a near normal season, 30% above average and 30% below average. The center is predicting nine to 15 named storms with the possibility that eight to 14 could become hurricanes at 74 mph winds and two to four major hurricanes at a Category 3 or higher.
Bell said he believes this forecast to be 70% accurate. To clarify what a normal season is, NOAA supplied the answer.
“An average hurricane season produces 12 named storms, of which, six become hurricanes, including three major hurricanes,” the website states.
Bell cited a few competing factors that could swing storms one way or the other.
“El Niño is expected to suppress activity,” Bell said. “In contrast, warmer-than-average sea surface temperatures in the tropical Atlantic Ocean favors increased activity. An expected stronger-than-normal west African monsoon favors activity.”
Coming off of a very active and destructive season in 2018, an almost normal season sounds great. Not so fast, Bell said, it only takes one storm to cause severe damage and change lives forever.
Bell said it is important to be prepared as different storms affects areas and people differently. It is not only coastal areas that need to be prepared; inland lands flood as well as coastal lands.
Bell is urging everyone in Florida to have a plan and be prepared because even a normal season “is a lot of activity.” Are you in a storm surge area, susceptible to wind or flooding? He said to evaluate any weak areas you may have in order to mitigate damage.
Have a plan that includes everyone, including your animals, and create an evacuation kit. If you haven’t looked at the hurricane supplies from last year, make sure batteries are in working order and replace what’s necessary.
Learn the evacuation route and where emergency shelters and special needs shelters are. Registration is required for special needs shelter in Highlands County. The county does not have an official pet-friendly shelter. Make arrangements well ahead of time to board your pet.
Stock up on non-perishable foods. It would be a good time to check the expiration dates on last season’s stockpile. Check on your propane or charcoal supply if you are planning on using a grill to cook on if the power goes out.
Check insurance and add to the policy if necessary. Keep in mind that homeowner’s insurance does not cover flooding.
Be prepared, visit the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s website, ready.gov, for preparedness tips and stay up to date on storms at hurricanes.gov.
