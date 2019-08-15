SEBRING — Individuals have been sharing their experiences on social media about hunkering down and surviving Hurricane Charley, 15 years ago on Tuesday.
Just before the 15th anniversary of Charley, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced El Nino is gone and the chances for an above-normal hurricane system have risen. NOAA meteorologists have said the peak of hurricane system is upon us. The peak is August to October.
“El Nino affects the conditions in the Atlantic Ocean even though they start in the Pacific,” Meteorologist Austen Flannery said. “A weakened El Nino means conditions are more favorable in the Atlantic for tropical development. There is less wind shear to stop the storms from weakening.
“It only takes one hurricane to be significant,” he said. “Andrew was the only storm in 1992 and it was devastating to South Florida. There was a very strong El Nino then.”
In a new report, NOAA said the likelihood of an above-normal hurricane season has increased to 45%, which is up 15% from the May outlook. In May, the outlook for a near normal season was 35% and has now dropped to 20%.
Flannery said it is too soon to eat from the hurricane supplies.
“This is the time of the season where we see the most hurricanes,” Flannery said. “This is when we see the big waves coming off the coast of Africa.”
The update calls for 10-17 named storms with winds of 39 mph or higher, of which 5-9 will become hurricanes with winds of 74 mph or higher and between two and four may become major hurricanes, with winds of 111 mph or higher, according to NOAA. The six-month hurricane season runs through Nov. 30.
For hurricane safety and preparedness tips, visit weather.gov/safety/hurricane.
