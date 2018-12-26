AVON PARK — The North Central Avenue repaving project is ahead of schedule and will include measures to alleviate the flooding in the West Pleasant Street area.
Carl Cool of Cool and Cobb Engineering gave the Avon Park City Council an update on the project recently, noting more of the underlayment/base of the roadway had significant deterioration than indicated in the initial study of the project.
Also, he said instead of trying to alleviate the flooding problem with a piping/drainage system that would eventually clog up, the area would be graded so the rainwater will flow onto a grass area.
Mayor Garrett Anderson said recently that the ongoing drainage problem is one the main reasons for the project.
“In order to adequately fix that drainage issue, we had to change the road a little bit,” he said. “If you have ever driven by there, there is sometimes a lake of water there after a heavy rain by the railroad tracks in front of Bagwell Lumber and the CSX [railroad] property, the grass parking lot looking area, and in front of the police station [sheriff’s substation].
“The Bagwell area has a tendency to flood very bad and also has been historically a very rough [railroad] crossing. Hopefully this project will alleviate some of those issues,” Anderson said.
The project is being funded in part with a $600,000 Department of Transportation grant.
The road work includes milling the existing asphalt by about two inches and the application of a new asphalt overlay and new roadway asphalt with both being a minimum of two inches thick.
The project includes the paving of North Central Avenue from Main Street to County Road 17A (Truck Route) and will include the paving of 25 feet into each intersection (cross street) except for Main Street and CR 17A.
Anderson said the project has been scheduled to be completed in June, but it looks like it will be done in the first quarter of 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.