Special to Highlands News-Sun
SEBRING — The Highlands Art League Inc. has been approved to hold the “Sebring Art, Wine & Jazz Fest,” formerly the Annual Fine Arts & Crafts Festival. The event will be held on Saturday, Nov. 2. The event hours will be from 9 a.m. through 4 p.m. There will be several road closures associated with this event which will limit vehicular traffic in the downtown Sebring area. Because of this, northbound and southbound detours will be established and will remain in effect for the duration of the event.
Road closures
The following road closures will be implemented in conjunction with the event.
On Friday, Nov. 1 at 6 p.m.:
Circle Drive (State Road 17) will be closed.
North Ridgewood Drive will be closed from North Pine Street to Circle Drive.
North Commerce Avenue will be closed from Pomegranate Avenue to Circle Drive.
East Center Avenue will be closed from Mango Street to Circle Drive.
West Center Avenue will be closed from Franklin Street to Circle Drive.
South Ridgewood Drive will be closed from Magnolia Avenue to Circle Drive.
South Commerce Avenue will be closed from South Mango Street to Circle Drive.
All above road closures will be reopened by 7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 2.
Northbound / southbound detour
A northbound and southbound detour will be established so that vehicles traveling on State Road 17 will be able to circumvent the event area.
Northbound: The northbound detour begins at South Ridgewood Drive (SR 17) at the intersection of Franklin Street where northbound vehicles will be directed to turn left onto Franklin Street. Traffic will follow Franklin Street to the intersection of Park Street where it will turn right following Park Street to North Pine Street. Vehicles will then turn right following North Pine Street to North Ridgewood Drive (SR 17) where they’ll turn left ending the northbound detour.
Southbound: The southbound detour begins at North Ridgewood Drive (SR 17) at the intersection of North Pine Street where southbound vehicles will turn right onto North Pine Street. Traffic will then follow North Pine Street to the intersection of Park Street where vehicles will turn left. Park Street will be taken to the intersection of Lakeview Drive where traffic will turn left. Lakeview Drive will then be followed to the intersection of South Ridgewood Drive, ending the southbound detour.
All questions relating to this road closure may be directed to Tommy Haralson of the Sebring Police Department by email at tommyharalson@mysebring.com or by telephone at 863-471-5108. Event related questions should be directed to Janell Marmon of the Highlands Art League at 863-385-5312.
